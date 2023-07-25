Cobb County Set for the Next Georgia Unscripted Roadshow, August 3rd

Georgia Entertainment has released the details of the next 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow focused on Cobb County. Highlighting cities including Smyrna, Powder Springs, Acworth, Kennesaw, Mableton and others, the event will take place on August 3rd in collaboration with Laser Stream Media in Marietta. (RSVP HERE.) The purpose of this and the other roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community.

“Known as ‘Atlanta’s Sweet Spot,’ Cobb County has been front and center in Georgia for many years with incredible economic expansion. The region’s diversity of industry has created an already strong runway for entertainment professionals and companies,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “As the third stop of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow, we look forward to highlighting the great creative communities in Cobb County.”

The 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment. The communities for this year’s roadshow are North Fulton/Forsyth County, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Cobb County, Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

“We are excited to hold the event in Marietta in collaboration with Laser Stream Media,” said Jezlan Moyet, Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “Mike Parsons and the team there have an incredible location strategically adjoining an event venue next to the studio.” Laser Stream Media offers a purpose-built talk show set and green screen studio with other services including full service on-location video production.

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the statewide roadshow include All Access Staging, Apache Rental Group, Barbizon Lighting, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“We are honored to collaborate with other organizations to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.