Dates Announced for Joint Tax Credit Meetings in Georgia

The dates for further meetings of the House and Senate tax credit review committee have been announced. As appointed by Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Speaker of the House Jon Burns the committee members are working on behalf of the Georgia General Assembly to review all Georgia tax credits, including Georgia’s film tax credit.

Dates and locations include:

August 23rd – Savannah

September 20th – Rome

October 4th – Athens

November 8th – TBD

November 29th -TBD

The first meeting was held on June 14th in Atlanta. The legislators are working with the Governor’s Office of Planning & Budget, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the Georgia Department of Revenue as well as industry stakeholders throughout the process.

Review committee members are:

Senator Chuck Hufstetler (Co-Chair)

Senator John Albers

Senator Greg Dolezal

Senator Bill Cowsert

Senator Michael “Doc” Rhett

Rep. Shaw Blackmon (Co-Chair)

Rep. Debbie Buckner

Rep. Kasey Carpenter

Rep. Chuck Martin

Rep. Bruce Williamson

Rep. Matt Hatchett (ex-officio member)

We will provide more information as it becomes available. Georgia Entertainment’s 9 city roadshow throughout Georgia is highlighting communities achieving success as a result of growth in film and entertainment activity. To learn more about the 2023 roadshow, upcoming locations and dates, click here.