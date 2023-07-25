Film, TV & Video Game Tax Credits Generated $3.2 Billion Worth Of Extra Spending In France From 2017 to 2021

“Each of these measures has achieved its set objectives… and for a relatively low net cost given the additional revenue, in particular fiscal, that they generate,” said the CNC in a statement accompanying the release of the report.

The study found that for every €1 ($1.1) given as a tax credit, the cinema incentive generated €6.40 ($7.12) in local spending and 76 euro cents (85 cents) in fiscal receipts, while for the TRIP, this came in at €3.99 ($4.44) and 44 euro cents (48 cents).

The publication of the report comes amid ongoing debate over public spending on the film and TV sector in France.

More generally, the report suggested the cinema tax credit had played a decisive role in encouraging big French feature productions to return and stay in France, after years of delocalization to neighboring European territories with more generous incentive schemes.

It cited the example of the Martin Bourboulon’s ambitious $72 million two-part, French-language Alexandre Dumas adaptation spanning The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan. See more.