Georgia Council for the Arts: Web site revamped, Impact study to be released this fall

(GCA) — As a strategic arm of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA) strengthens the arts in Georgia through statewide programs, grants, and services.

In just the past few months, GCA has announced the winner of the 2023 Poetry Out Loud state championship; celebrated the winner and finalists of the 10th annual Poet Laureate’s Prize; and announced more than $3.5 million in competitive grants as part of its first round of fiscal year 2024 grant awards. GCA has also been preparing the latest and largest-ever “Art of Georgia” exhibit, which will feature 98 works from visual artists in all corners of the state for viewing at the State Capitol and at the Governor’s Mansion. These are just a few of the programs that GCA supports throughout the year that drive creative engagement in students, fund local arts projects, and create vibrant downtowns.

To learn more about how Georgia supports the arts, visit GCA’s newly revamped website at gaarts.org.

The creative industries in Georgia represent a combined $37 billion in revenue, including 200,000 employed with $12.1 billion in earnings, and $62.5 billion in total economic impact. The creative industries represent 5 percent of all employment and 4 percent of all business revenue in the state.

Georgia’s creative economy not only contributes to the state’s bottom line, but also draws millions of tourists each year, adds significantly to the quality of life and vitality of every community, and represents the bulk of Georgia’s rich cultural heritage and identity. Our thriving creative economy contributes to Georgia being not only an ideal place to do business, but also an incredible place to live and explore.

This fall, the Georgia Council for the Arts will present the results of the Statewide Economic Impact Survey. This data will represent the impact and growth of Georgia’s creative economy.