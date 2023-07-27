Georgia Unscripted Visits Cobb County, an Entertainment Industry Muse

By Carol Badaracco Padgett

The modern, traditional, alternative, hometown, big-city suburban cultural soup that’s Cobb County, Georgia—and Marietta, in particular—is seasoned right for the entertainment industry.

Productions like seasons two and five of comedy-drama cult favorite Karate Kid-sequel Cobra Kai were filmed in Cobb County. Film Hidden Figures set up camp there, as well. And the cast and crew of recent Netflix action-thriller film The Gray Man, directed by the Russo brothers—shot in locations around the world—filmed a street market scene on the square in Marietta.

These are just three of the hundreds of films lensed in the ideally appropriated Southern suburbs of Cobb County, where Marietta is the fourth largest, population-wise, of the principal cities in metro Atlanta, TheCinemaholic reports. When you add into the mix the five National Register Historic Districts in Marietta alone, Cobb County and its standout cities (including Smyrna, Kennesaw, Acworth, Vinings, Mableton, Powder Springs, and Fair Oaks) could be described as Georgia entertainment’s muse.

Fittingly, Marietta is the location of Georgia Entertainment’s third statewide Georgia Unscripted roadshow event on August 3, 2023, at Laser Stream Media, whose offerings include a green screen studio, talk show set and news desk. (RSVP for the Cobb County event here.)

In addition to locations, Cobb County’s Marietta alone is ripe with entertainers. Country singer Travis Tritt. Actor Robert Patrick. Blues singer Chris Robinson. Producer Alan Ball. Actress Becca Tobin. Music producer Mike Will. And digital artist Stephen McMennamy, to name only a handful. Smyrna, of course, is the hometown of Julia Roberts. Mableton, R&B singer Ne-Yo and hip-hop’s Lil Yachty.

Alongside Laser Stream Media, numerous leaders of noted media and entertainment businesses call Cobb County their headquarters, including the full-service post production studio, CinePost.

An unparalleled Cobb County arts and entertainment jewel is the world-class Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in the Cumberland/Galleria area. The $145 million facility has hosted a diverse array of performances, everything from Esports world championships to The Atlanta Opera, Demi Lovato, Norah Jones, ABBA, Monsta X and others.

For entertainment consumers, The Battery Atlanta at Truist Park, home of the Braves, is wide open every day of the week; its Silverspot Cinema hosts a swath of film premieres, including screenings for the Georgia Latino International Film Festival by the Georgia Latino Film Alliance. And its Coca-Cola Roxy concert hall rocks everything from Latin, Metal, Rock, R&B and Comedy.

Cobb County creates music too, with Marietta’s PBM Recording Studio, The FratHouse Recording and Mixing Studio and others catering to recording artists and musicians. By the way, Billboard named Kennesaw State University’s (KSU) music and entertainment business program among the ‘finest’ in world.

Esports are making serious inroads, as well, where the Marietta campus of KSU offers a bachelor of science degree in computer game design and development. KSU’s esports offerings also include a collection of intercollegiate competitive teams, campus resources and events.

In Georgia Unscripted roadshow’s third stop in Cobb County, as in Athens and Roswell for North Fulton and Forsyth counties, a sought-after collection of creative visionaries, business executives, talent, educators, government officials and elected leaders will enlighten attendees on Georgia’s creative economy, its continued opportunities and growth strategies.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot at the next Georgia Unscripted roadshow on August 3, 2023.