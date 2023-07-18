GIRLGAMER Esports Festival Selects Atlanta for USA World Circuit, Partners With Skillshot Media & Ghost Gaming

GIRLGAMER Esports Festival, the world’s leading event to celebrate and promote women’s competitiveness in esports, has announced the Season 5 schedule and key partnerships for the festival debut within the United States.

“GIRLGAMER is excited to extend our global celebration of women in gaming into the United States with this partnership”, said Tiago Fernandes, organizer of GIRLGAMER Esports Festival. “The esports ecosystem in the city of Atlanta and across the state of Georgia is very well developed, as is the esports experience and mission commitment of our United States event partner Skillshot.”

The 2023 World Circuit allows women gamers the opportunity to compete at the highest level, with teams qualifying into a World Finals via national festivals including:

Daejeon, South Korea – August 25-27

Dubai, UAE – September 22-24

Cape Town, South Africa – October 24-28

Atlanta, USA – December 13

Mexico City, Mexico – December 16-17

The game titles played at the next World Finals include Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends and Rocket League.

The specific titles to be played at each festival city will be announced at a future date, along with the date and location of the World Circuit Finals.

“We are thrilled to bring the world’s leading women’s esports event to Atlanta”, said Dan Corso,

President of the Atlanta Sports Council. “Atlanta is widely known for hosting world-class sporting events and our infrastructure and hospitality extends to esports. We are especially excited about this property given the focus on inclusivity.”

GIRLGAMER 2023 World Circuit global partners include Logitech G and Galaxy Racer, and US festival partners include Skillshot Media as the venue and production partner and Ghost Gaming as the host gaming organization.

“We have been fans of the GIRLGAMER mission since they began in 2017”, said Nabil Ismail,

President of Skillshot Media. “Their international growth has been impressive and it is our honor to launch this property within the United States, providing women an opportunity to showcase their skills in esports competition, and also in behind the scenes technical and production roles.”

Beyond competition and production, GIRLGAMER Atlanta will provide opportunities for attendees to meet and learn from established female gaming creators and live-streamers since the creator economy is a fast growing segment of the gaming industry.

“Ghost Gaming is proud to be supporting the GIRLGAMER Esports Festival”, said Julian Castro, Managing Director of Ghost Gaming. “We are deliberate and diverse with our own roster of signed Ghost creators. And this festival gives us an opportunity to cultivate and mentor the next next generation of female creators.”

GIRLGAMER Atlanta will be hosted at Skillshot @ Uptown Atlanta on December 13, 2023. Information on Tickets and Team Qualification for GIRLGAMER Atlanta 2023 will be announced at a later date.