In Two Minutes: How Georgia’s Entertainment Industry Investment Act Works

This animated, two minute video illustrates how the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act impacts the state’s creative economy. It explains how film production companies like Amazon, Netflix, Paramount, Sony, Disney and others green light projects and why they decide where to spend money to complete these projects.

