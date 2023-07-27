Inaugural Atlanta Digital World Summit to Ignite Innovation and Empower Digital Transformation

Organizers this week announced the launch of the Atlanta Digital World Summit,set for Oct. 4, 2023, and hosted by SkillShot Media, Atlanta’s largest Esports company.

This event will bring together visionaries, thought leaders, and industry experts from around the globe to explore the forefront of digital innovation and its impact on industry sectors such as film, television, music, gaming and money.

The ADWS will attract leaders in technology, finance, healthcare, education, and government. The event will create an immersive platform where professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts can connect, collaborate, and learn about the latest trends, advancements, and best practices shaping the digital landscape — including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital marketing, e-commerce, fintech and healthcare technology.

“We are incredibly excited to launch the Atlanta Digital World Summit, which will serve as a catalyst for digital transformation and empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the digital age,” said Sarah K. Smith, event organizer and founder and CEO of Solution Road, Inc. “Atlanta is one of the leading tech hubs in the U.S., the perfect location for this event, facilitating meaningful discussions, fostering collaboration, and showcasing the groundbreaking technologies that are reshaping industries and societies worldwide.”

“SkillShot Media is proud to host the inaugural Atlanta Digital World Summit,” said Todd Harris, CEO of SkillShot Media. “As a turnkey venue and live-stream production company with over one billion engagements, we believe this summit is a perfect experience to highlight our assets and capabilities.”

ADWS Overview

Attendees will gain insights from industry experts, discover emerging trends, and explore innovative solutions that can revolutionize their respective fields.

Panels Predictions – The Future of Money Game On! The Gaming World Grows and Grows The Digital Entertainment World in Atlanta – Film/Music

Networking: The Summit will allow attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, potential business partners, and investors.

Through its partnership with The Georgia Film Foundation (GFF) the summit will bring in top talents from its University partners: Kennesaw State University, Clark Atlanta University, and Georgia State University. One of the summit’s missions is to provide networking opportunities for students, leading to potential training opportunities. ED Delores Crowell said, “The Georgia Film Foundation is dedicated to creating opportunities that span academic and business. The internships born from the summit will enrich both arenas.”

Early bird registration is currently open—- visit the official summit website at www.atlantadigitalworldsummit.com for further information.