New Mexico Film Industry Brings in $794M. How Does that compare to Previous Years?

New Mexico continues to pull in some impressive numbers when it comes to the film industry.
On Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that the industry spent more than $794 million in the state from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
“The investments in New Mexico by the film and media industry are delivering higher wages and creating cascading positive economic impacts in communities large and small across the state,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Our continued efforts to create a thriving and robust film industry means more money in the pockets of New Mexico families and businesses.”
