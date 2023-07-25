Non-union film workers trying to break into the Atlanta scene are hit hard by strikes

Atlanta’s growing film industry is full of non-union workers as Georgia is not a union friendly state. Now, those workers are scrambling as the writers’ and actors’ strike continues.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

As the nationwide strike on movie and TV production continues, big stars like Rachel McAdams, Kevin Bacon and Bette Midler have been joining fellow actors and writers on the picket line. In Georgia, one of the top states for moviemaking, non-union workers are feeling the strikes’ impact, too. Marlon Hyde from member station WABE in Atlanta has this report.

MARLON HYDE, BYLINE: On days when she works on set, Tiyra Rogers gets up at the crack of dawn to get actors camera-ready. She’s a makeup artist who started working with film productions in Atlanta last fall.

TIYRA ROGERS: I wrapped my last film the beginning of June, so it’s been about four weeks, which leads me to believe this is now going to be inconsistent.

HYDE: It was good money, but she’s not yet in a union, so she’s working for a dentist’s office and hopes that a deal to end the strike will come soon.

ROGERS: Someone on some side is going to have to cave ’cause everyone is hurting right now.

HYDE: Rogers is one of an estimated 20,000 Georgia film workers. Four thousand of them are SAG-AFTRA members, according to the union. Kate Fortmueller teaches entertainment and media studies at the University of Georgia. She says with productions here mostly shut down, these non-union workers are hit the hardest.