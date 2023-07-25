Open Mic: A Conversation with the Minds Behind Georgia State’s Music Distribution Label

An innovative new venture at Georgia State is giving students a chance to launch a career in the entertainment industry before they’ve even graduated. MTM Standard is the university’s new student-run music distribution and licensing company, and since its launch last year, it’s been helping students find new pathways to success by producing and marketing their music.

The label is the brainchild of two professors of practice in the College of the Arts. Al Thrash and Ben Yonas are both veterans in the music industry and still work with award-winning artists. Using funds from the Research Innovation and Scholarly Excellence (RISE) challenge, a one-time university seed grant, the pair started MTM Standard just over a year ago.

Student led and student managed, MTM Standard provides young artists the uncommon ability to create their music and market their songs while retaining the rights to their recordings. The label’s synchronization division helps students get their songs in the hands of music supervisors for placement in — or sync’d to — TV shows, movies and commercials. See more.