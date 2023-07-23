Recap with Photos: Entertainment Professionals Come Out to Support Event Highlighting North Fulton and Forsyth County

Georgia Entertainment held the second 2023 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow in Roswell last week. (See the reel and photos below.) The event focused on North Fulton and Forsyth County including the cities of Alpharetta, Cumming and Roswell among others. Signature Production Group Southeast was standing room only as local business owners, entertainment executives along with legislators and government officials gathered to learn more about the region’s creative economy. The event was presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with premier partners Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, and Yancey Entertainment.

“This part of Georgia has experienced tremendous population growth in the last few years, a result of post pandemic and remote work trends,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Creative professionals have flocked to North Fulton and Forsyth County and we were able to see this firsthand at the event.”

The purpose of this and the other 8 roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. The North Fulton/Forsyth County event included comments from:

Lee Thomas, Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office

Mark Herring, CEO of Signature Production Group in Roswell

David Manuel, Fulton County Director of Arts & Culture

Bari Holmes, Classic Tents & Events

David Cheshire, Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), GSU

David Sutherland, University of Georgia, Terry College of Business

Bart Phillips, Sunseeker Media based in Roswell

Lindsey Yates, FuseFX, resident of Roswell

TJ Stephens, President of E-Sports, UGA, resident of Forsyth County

Brian Wray, VP of Signature Production Group in Roswell

Lawrence Ough, NBC Universal a resident of Roswell

John Workman, Rally Here, a spin off of Hi-Rez based in Alpharetta

Additional partners include Apache Rental Group, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, Reel Supplies, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, and Tweed Recording.

“So many film, music and entertainment professionals either live in the region or work for companies based here,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President, Georgia Entertainment. “The panel provided unique insight of how North Fulton and Forsyth County is already growing and participating in Georgia’s creative economy.” The communities for this year’s roadshow are Alpharetta/Roswell/Cumming, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Marietta (Cobb County), Rome, Savannah, Warner Robins/Macon, and Valdosta.

The event also recognized elected legislators in attendance, honoring their service to the state of Georgia. Those present included Senator Brandon Beach, Senator John Albers, Rep. Scott Hilton, Rep. Chuck Martin Rep. Michelle Au, Rep. Esther Panitch and Rep. Segun Adeyina.

Other organizations supporting the roadshow include Fulton Films, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

The next event will focus on Cobb County and cities including Marietta, Mableton, Kennesaw and others. The event is August 3rd. For more information about supporting the roadshow, contact us and to RSVP click here.

Click on the photos below for larger renditions.