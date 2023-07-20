Trending
SAG-AFTRA sign on headquarters of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists - Los Angeles, California, USA - 2021

SAG-AFTRA Approves 39 Indie Projects to Shoot During Strike, Including Two A24 Films

SAG-AFTRA has granted approval to 39 independent productions to shoot during the strike, after confirming that they are not tied to AMPTP companies.

The list includes two projects from A24, the independent production company: “Mother Mary,” starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel, and “Death of a Unicorn,” starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, which is set to begin shooting soon in Hungary.

A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, said a spokesperson for the company.

