SAG-AFTRA, Responding To Critics, Says Its Interim Agreements Are “Vital Part” Of Strike Strategy

SAG-AFTRA tonight responded to criticism of its interim agreements, saying that they are a “vital part of our strategic approach to these negotiations and to the strike.” The interim agreements allow truly independent projects to film during the strike as long as they agree to be bound by the terms of whatever deal the guild eventually reaches with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Critics include Sarah Silverman, who erroneously called actors who work on those projects “scabs,” though she admitted on social media last week that that “I know I just must not be understanding something.” See more at Deadline.