Sustainable Growth Throughout the State is the Focus of White Paper Released by the Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance

The Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance (GRFEA) today released a white paper outlining initiatives to support a permanent, sustainable workforce and economic development through film and entertainment throughout all of Georgia. The group includes companies and organizations in 13 regional and rural communities throughout the state.

The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act has been very successful­­­ incentivizing spending from feature film, series, pilots, movies for television, televised commercial advertisements, music video productions, and qualified interactive entertainment projects.

As one of the world’s leading locations for film production, this success has been concentrated within the boundaries of Metro Atlanta with Savannah being a distant second in terms of economic impact and direct spending.

The white paper highlights this challenge and suggests ways to better distribute this direct spending throughout Georgia. GRFEA is distributing the white paper to legislators serving on the tax incentive review committee and others.

GRFEA supports efforts like the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow hosted by Georgia Entertainment News and organizations like the Georgia Chamber, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Georgia Production Partnership and others advocating for sustainable growth of the state’s film, creative and entertainment industries.

To request the white paper or more information about the Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, submit your email address at GRFEA.com or contact Joel Slocumb at jslocumb@visitcolumbusga.com.

GRFEA cities and jurisdictions include: