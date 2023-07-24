World Box Office: ‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch

It’s a Barbenheimer world as Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer have delivered massive global debuts of $337M and $174.2M, respectively.

At the international box office, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, surfed a wave to an incredible $182M from 69 markets, the biggest WB offshore opening ever for a non-franchise film. At the same time, Christopher Nolan’s Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer in 78 markets landed a staggering $93.7M overseas.

For both titles, the performances are beyond expectations, buoyed by great critical and audience response as well as the organic worldwide Barbenheimer phenomenon which created fusion at the box office as double bills became the order of the weekend for many moviegoers around the globe.

Studio insiders across town have been agog over the past several days at the momentum – which also had a knock-on effect of expanding the marketplace. This is terrific for the industry, and welcome news before we hit what could be a somewhat fallow period if the Hollywood strikes stretch out.

Says Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros President of International Theatrical Distribution, “The incredible worldwide results we’ve seen are a testament to the filmmakers’ singular vision to provide a fun and engaging experience that audiences of all ages are responding to in a fun and powerful way.”

And for Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, President of Distribution for Universal Pictures International, “We couldn’t be happier for Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, the phenomenal cast and crew, and our partners at IMAX and exhibition around the world.”

This is indeed a sunshine moment with two movies that couldn’t be more different dialing into a communal experience for the world. Adds Kwan Vandenberg, “This weekend has been a huge win for our industry. The market expanded and it is great to see audiences of all ages and demographics appreciating both films.”

Echoes Cripps, “It’s great to see people coming out to see both films. It’s well-deserved and well-needed news.”

Indeed, this is one of those weekends that we haven’t had for a long time where there is an awful lot to parse. It’s not just the amazing newcomers, but also the holds.