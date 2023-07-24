World Box Office: ‘Barbie’ A Knockout With $337M Global Bow, ‘Oppenheimer’ Genius At $174M WW Launch

It’s a Barbenheimer world as Warner Bros’ Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer have delivered massive global debuts of $337M and $174.2M, respectively.
At the international box office, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, surfed a wave to an incredible $182M from 69 markets, the biggest WB offshore opening ever for a non-franchise film. At the same time, Christopher Nolan’s Cillian Murphy-led Oppenheimer in 78 markets landed a staggering $93.7M overseas.
For both titles, the performances are beyond expectations, buoyed by great critical and audience response as well as the organic worldwide Barbenheimer phenomenon which created fusion at the box office as double bills became the order of the weekend for many moviegoers around the globe.
Studio insiders across town have been agog over the past several days at the momentum – which also had a knock-on effect of expanding the marketplace. This is terrific for the industry, and welcome news before we hit what could be a somewhat fallow period if the Hollywood strikes stretch out.
Says Andrew Cripps, Warner Bros President of International Theatrical Distribution, “The incredible worldwide results we’ve seen are a testament to the filmmakers’ singular vision to provide a fun and engaging experience that audiences of all ages are responding to in a fun and powerful way.”
And for Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, President of Distribution for Universal Pictures International, “We couldn’t be happier for Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas, the phenomenal cast and crew, and our partners at IMAX and exhibition around the world.”
This is indeed a sunshine moment with two movies that couldn’t be more different dialing into a communal experience for the world. Adds Kwan Vandenberg, “This weekend has been a huge win for our industry. The market expanded and it is great to see audiences of all ages and demographics appreciating both films.”
Echoes Cripps, “It’s great to see people coming out to see both films. It’s well-deserved and well-needed news.”
Indeed, this is one of those weekends that we haven’t had for a long time where there is an awful lot to parse. It’s not just the amazing newcomers, but also the holds.
Barbie scored the 2nd biggest industry opening of 2023 internationally behind Universal’s Fast X and was No. 1 in 55 markets. This also marks the top overseas start for Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and Greta Gerwig and the biggest industry opening of the year in 18 markets including Australia, Brazil and the UK.
Further milestones include biggest WB bow ever in 16 markets including Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico.
In like-for-like markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking 50% ahead of Wonder Woman, 161% above Cinderella, 177% over The Little Mermaid and 236% over Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
Running down the Top 5 markets, the UK’s gigantic $22.9M ranked a clear No. 1 with records including the biggest opening for a WB film since the pandemic and the top start of 2023, ahead of Super Mario. It’s followed by a stunning Mexico debut with $22.3M, repping 73% market share and the biggest opening ever for a WB title and the 2nd best of the year.
Brazil’s $15.9M is WB’s best ever (even ahead of the DC-loving market’s number for Justice League and Batman V Superman), best of 2023 and 3rd best ever.
Australia’s $14.6M start is the best ever for a WB movie in the market and tops of 2023. And, Spain, which doesn’t always factor at the top of the lists, is next with $9.9M, the 2nd best bow of the year, just behind Super Mario (which debuted on a Wednesday discount day). Barbie in the market came in 23% above Beauty and the Beast, 39% above Fast X and 56% above Joker.
Barbie was also positively on fire in Latin America with the biggest opening of a WB movie ever, and tops for 2023 (ahead of Super Mario and Fast X). In Europe, it’s the best non-franchise start for WB ever, and in Asia overperformed as the top WB start in Malaysia and Philippines, while conferring best launches for Robbie and Gosling in multiple plays.
Meanwhile, epic biographical thriller Oppenheimer is Nolan’s biggest opening weekend globally behind only the final two films in the Dark Knight trilogy. It’s also the biggest global day-and-date opening weekend ever for a biographical film surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody ($124M), and the top worldwide launch for a drama since 2019 ahead of Creed III ($100.2M).
In like-for-like markets at historic rates it’s the 3rd highest grossing opening weekend ever for a film directed by Nolan behind only The Dark Knight Rises ($131M) and in line with The Dark Knight ($94.2M) – note that it could catch the latter in non-restated numbers.
In 36 overseas markets, this is Nolan’s best start including India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Netherlands. In 55, it’s his best non-Batman launch including the UK/Ireland, France, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Spain and Brazil. And, it scored the biggest opened day for a Nolan title in 33 markets.
In IMAX, the film bowed to $35M globally, with 20% of the gross coming from only 740 screens. Shot with IMAX film cameras, specifically designed to be seen on IMAX screens, and playing in IMAX 15/70 film, Laser and Xenon, the film is Nolan’s top IMAX opening ever, the biggest for IMAX in July and the biggest of 2023 as well as the 2nd best ever for Universal.
International markets contributed $13.9M in IMAX, 14.8% of the offshore gross from only 329 screens. This is also tops for Nolan and tops for IMAX in July, while it’s the biggest IMAX opening weekend ever in Mexico, India, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Czech Republic.
India is on track to deliver the biggest 3-day IMAX opening ever for a Hollywood title. Estimated to reach a full $7M this weekend, it is Nolan’s tops ever, best of 2023 and Universal’s best start since the pandemic began. Note that it already beat those benchmarks on opening day, and scored the biggest non-franchise Hollywood opening weekend and 7th biggest Hollywood opening weekend in history. (Also note that there were some censor edits made in India as per usual business practice; we understand that nudity in a particular scene was covered up for the release there with the movie carrying a UA rating meaning it’s classified for viewers with parental guidance for children under 12.)
France gave Nolan the biggest opening Wednesday since The Dark Knight Rises with the weekend estimate at $6.4M, which would make it the biggest non-superhero Nolan opening weekend, and come in above Inception (+6%), Tenet (+30%), Interstellar (+43%) and Dunkirk (+29%).
Germany isn also estimated to reach $6.4M this session, similarly the biggest non-superhero start for Nolan and above Inception (+14%), Interstellar (+63%), Tenet (+82%) and more than 3x Dunkirk excluding previews.
Australia, with stiff competition from Barbie, is estimated to have an opening weekend total of $6.3M, ahead of Dunkirk (+54%), Inception (+24%) and more than double Interstellar and Tenet. Thanks to the astounding performance of both Oppenheimer and Barbie, total market box office on Saturday and Sunday was the highest ever recorded.
Mexico is eyeing $4.5M in the frame this weekend, the biggest non-superhero Nolan opening there, 84% above Interstellar and more than double Tenet, Dunkirk and Inception excluding previews.
Saudi Arabia is looking to reach $3.9M for the frame, the 2nd biggest weekend ever (only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home) and easily the top start of 2023.
Brazil is on track to open with $2.5M this session, which would be the biggest opening weekend for a non-superhero Nolan film.
Netherlands on Saturday overtook Barbie for No.1, delivering the biggest opening Saturday for a Nolan film and the 2nd biggest Saturday of 2023 (behind Super Mario). Through today, the estimate is $2.4M, Nolan’s best ever opening weekend.
Other market cume estimates through Sunday include Indonesia ($1.8M), Hong Kong ($1.8M) and Belgium ($1.3M).
Further of note, this weekend’s business is propelling Universal across $3B global for the year, the second studio to achieve the box office milestone in 2023. This marks the ninth time the studio has reached the threshold and only the fourth time any studio has reached $3 billion worldwide since 2019.
Of the top 10 highest grossing opening weekends at the 2023 global, domestic and international box office, Universal has released three including Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Oppenheimer and Fast X.
Along with the Barbenheimer effect and exhibition leaning into the phenomenon, kudos also go to the individual studios. Warner Bros gave Barbie a vast neon pink international campaign. Talent traveled to Australia, Korea, Mexico and London (only missing Berlin because of the strike). Universal kicked off an Oppenheimer tour in Paris in mid-July with talent walking the red carpet at the capital’s landmark cinema the Grand Rex, along with a junket before heading to London for simultaneous screenings in Leicester Square and at BFI IMAX. The actors ended up leaving early from the former, in solidarity as the SAG-AFTRA strike was called.