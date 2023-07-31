World Box Office: ‘Barbie’ takes a powerful $775 Global; ‘Oppenheimer’ A Phenom At $400M WW

Warner Bros’ Barbie Overseas, the Greta Gerwig-directed pic maintained its No. 1 slot in 57 marketscontinued to show its prowess this weekend worldwide, riding a wave of hot pink fun, savvy marketing and sincere message to a powerful $774.5M global through Sunday. This is just the sophomore session with the movie tops at the international box office and worldwide for the second weekend in a row.

The offshore take from this session was $122.2M in 69 markets, just 32% off opening. The international cume is $423.1M (domestic was $93M this weekend for a running North America cume of $351.4M).

Overseas, the Greta Gerwig-directed pic maintained its No. 1 slot in 57 markets with exceptional holds in numerous markets including Taiwan (+37%), Germany (+29%), Hong Kong (+19%), Holland (+11%), Singapore (+10%), China (-11%), Australia (-11%), France (-20%), Argentina (-25%), Indonesia (-27%), Italy (-30%), Spain (-30%) and the UK (-32%).

What’s more, the Margot Robbie-starrer is now the third-biggest film of the year worldwide and the fourth biggest for international.

The Barbies have already surpassed the lifetimes of an extensive list: Ant-Man and the Wasp, Wonder Woman, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kong: Skull Island, Man of Steel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, It and Godzilla Vs Kong.

In like-for-like international markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking on par with Frozen II, 92% above Wonder Woman, 195% over Cinderella and 213% ahead of The Little Mermaid. In Latin America, Barbie is now the No. 2 WB movie ever, behind only Joker. In Europe, it’s the 2nd biggest film of 2023.

The UK leads play after the sophomore weekend with $61.5M, tracking ahead of the first 10 days of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 which is WB’s biggest movie ever in the market. Behind it, Mexico has grossed $41.4M to date (2nd biggest WB movie ever), followed by Brazil ($33.5M – biggest WB movie of all time, top film of 2023), Australia ($30.6M after the biggest 2nd weekend ever at the Oz box office) and China ($25.2M – including an increased screen count).

As for Universal’s Oppenheimer, it too had an incredible hold overseas, dropping just 26% in 78 markets during the sophomore session for an estimated international box office weekend of $72.4M and an offshore cume $226.3M. Globally, this puts the running total on the Christopher Nolan epic at $400.4M.

After just two frames, Oppenheimer is estimated to be the biggest Nolan film of all time in 28 markets including India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey. In 40, it’s the top non-Batman movie for Nolan including Mexico, Brazil, Norway, Philippines and Chile.

Overseas, it is running above Dunkirk, Interstellar, Tenet and The Dark Knight Rises at the same point of release.

The UK leads with $34.9M, which is just off Dark Knight Rises and in line with Dunkirk at the same point. It’s followed by Germany with $17.8M, above Dark Knight Rises at the same point and overtaking the lifetime of Interstellar. France has grossed $17.3M, higher than Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Tenet and Interstellar at the same point; Australia is at $13.4M, over Dunkirk and more than double Interstellar; and India has $13M, now the No. 2 Hollywood movie of the year in the market.

In IMAX, the Cillian Murphy-starrer is now Nolan’s second-fastest ever to $80M worldwide ($80.7M to date). At $24M, this was the second-biggest second weekend ever for an IMAX title in like-for-like markets, and repped 20.2% of the opening frame. IMAX is extending the run an additional week through August 16/17, with plans to bring back IMAX showtimes of the thriller in the late summer/fall, as availability permits.

Universal has now crossed $2B at the international box office marking only the fourth time a studio has reached the milestone since the pandemic and the 7th time Universal has reached the threshold. Also notable in Universal news, Illumination/Nintendo’sThe Super Mario Bros Movie has become the No. 2 highest grossing studio animated film in Japan ever, behind only Frozen, with 13.376M yen ($96.61M). Mario is also now the No. 10 Hollywood movie ever in the market.

Disney’s new entry, Haunted Mansion, is on a staggered release pattern overseas, opening in just 35 material markets or 50% of the international landscape this session. The offshore debut was $9.1M; combined with domestic, the start is $33.3M.

Paramount/Skydance’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One added $31.7M in 71 markets this weekend for a 43% drop internationally. The overseas cume is $309.3M for $448.5M global. Amid strong local competition, M:I7’s top market is still China with $45.7M. It’s followed by Korea at $28M, the UK with $26.5M, France at $17.5M and Japan at $16.1M after only its second weekend and ranking No. 1 in the market.

In other holdover news, Disney/Pixar’s Elemental picked up an additional $16.1M in 51 markets with a $250.3M international cume to date. The movie will cross $400M global this week, currently at $395.3M through Sunday. As it continues to play into holidays, the movie dipped only 21% this session and saw increases in both Germany (+36%) and France (+9%). The Top 5 markets to date are Korea ($43.3M), Mexico ($19.4M), France ($16.8M), China ($15.8M) and the UK ($15.1M). Japan releases this week.

Also from Disney (and Lucasfilm), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny whipped up a further $6.3M (-32%) in 52 markets during the 5th session, bringing the offshore total to $188.9M and global to $355.9M. The Top 5 here are the UK ($24.4M), France ($20.3M), Japan ($16.3M), Germany ($13.6M) and Spain ($11.5M).

And, let’s give a hand to Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films/Blumhouse’s Insidious: The Red Door which raised its worldwide cume to $174.3M this weekend, passing Insidious: The Last Key ($168M) to become the highest grossing film in the franchise. The offshore frame was $5.6M in 59 markets for an overseas cume of $96.3M. Top markets to date are Mexico ($13.3M), UK ($9.5M), Philippines ($6.9M), Indonesia ($6M) and France ($4.8M).

In local news, China’s Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms has now topped $150M while Korea’s Smugglers enjoyed another No. 1 berth and has grossed $13.1M after two weekends.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (SNY): $1.3M intl weekend (58 markets); $303.6M intl cume/$682.4M global

The Sumer Mario Bros Movie (UNI): $1.2M intl weekend (81 markets); $776.3M intl cume/$1.35B global

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (PAR): $745K intl weekend (44 markets); $273.1M intl cume/$429.7M global