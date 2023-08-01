August Brings The Black Cat Picture Show, Augusta’s International Film Festival

For the ninth year in a row The Black Cat Picture Show, Augusta’s premier international film festival, brings high-caliber independent films and filmmakers to Augusta for a weekend devoted to cinema and cinema lovers alike.

Touted by MovieMaker Magazine as one of the ten finest festivals of the summer, The Black Cat Picture Show is an adjudicated film festival (the only one in Augusta) that provides a platform for independent film artists to exhibit their work in an intimate setting that allows for the exchange of ideas and passion for artistic growth.

Films from all around the world including Poland, Hungary, Canada, Israel, and across The U.S. that have been vying for the coveted awards and cash prizes will be screened at Le Chat Noir in downtown Augusta over the expanded four-day festival weekend.

We are also continuing our partnership with A24 Films this year and will be screening “Past Lives”.

Full festival passes (which include entry to the catered filmmakers reception and Viewers Choice Award voting ballot) are available now at BlackCatPictureShow.com.

Make plans to join us for a weekend of New Cinema in the Old South.

The Black Cat Picture Show is an outreach of the federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization Le Chat Noir, seeking to connect independent filmmakers and film lovers from around the world by cultivating an atmosphere of creativity, collaboration, and enthusiasm for independent film in Augusta, Georgia.