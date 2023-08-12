Augusta Business Daily: Hitting the road with Georgia’s film industry

By Dana Lynn McIntyre, Augusta Business Daily

Georgia Entertainment News has scheduled the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow to crisscross the state and highlight the impact the entertainment industry has on the Peach State.

The organization advocates for Georgia’s entertainment industry and kicked off the road trip on June 22 in Athens. It will continue on its nine-city journey through the state, which includes a planned stop in Augusta on August 23. (NOTE: The date is August 30th. RSVP HERE.)

“We’re advocacy media, we’re a publication that covers the industry,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Our editorial pages are pro the state investing further into film, gaming, music, providing stable and incentivized policy where needed to grow those.”

The tour begins as state lawmakers have begun a review of the state’s tax credit programs, including the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act (GEIIA). It offers tax incentives to companies to bring film and television productions to Georgia.

According to the state’s Department of Economic Development, “Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act grants an income tax credit of 20% to qualified productions which include feature films, television movies or series, documentaries, commercials, and music video projects. Feature films, television projects, and music videos are also eligible to receive an additional 10% Georgia Entertainment Promotion (GEP) tax credit after certain distribution requirements and agreed-upon marketing promotion for the state have been met.”

“So, there’s an incentive that Georgia gives that other states also give, and we have the best one in the country,” said Davidson. “We’re looking to highlight the benefits of communities having not just film, but having robust cultural arts, music, gaming, community and how that rides along with economic development overall, how that’s easier for site selectors to get companies to move here.”

