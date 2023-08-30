Augusta, Georgia: Why is it so special for filmmakers?

Beyond the Southern hospitality, Augusta has the resources to serve as an ideal filming location. Film Augusta reports millions have been generated in economic impact by films shooting in the city. Hundreds of local cast + crew have been employed on productions since 2019. In the past 5 years, several notable films have been shot in the region, including: Five Star Murder, The Hill, Agent Game, The Royal, Tulsa, Suicide Squad, The Mule, and more!