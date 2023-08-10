Augusta to Host First Ever Combined Georgia Entertainment 100, Georgia Unscripted Roadshow Event

The Georgia Entertainment 100 will adjoin the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event in Augusta on August 30th. The combination brings the educational program of the roadshow series together with the gala style, networking format of the signature 100 events that Georgia Entertainment is known for.

“We planned our first event in Augusta for the summer of 2020 and we all know what happened then as the pandemic took hold,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “When we launched the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow events, we decided to target Augusta as a combined event in 2023. Film Augusta has been a great partner over the years and we look forward to working with them to have a successful gathering.”

The purpose the roadshow events is to highlight Georgia’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This will be the fourth stop on the roadshow and the second Georgia Entertainment 100 event of the year. (RSVP HERE.)

This special combined event is presented by FilmHedge, PhilanthroFilms, and South Georgia Studios along with Assembly Studios, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Trilith Studios, Yancey Entertainment, Crafty Apes, Reel Supplies, Security Associates of Coastal Georgia, TPC, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP and Artisan Haus.

“The Georgia Entertainment 100’s are legendary for the networking environment and laser focused content from great speakers,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “By including key elements of the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow, the combined event offers a different take on the content portion of the event while continuing our goal of highlighting Augusta’s creative economy.”

The agenda focuses on education and workforce development, local private/public collaboration and select businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy.

Companies supporting the combined event include All Access Staging, Ambient Studio, Apache Rental Group, Barbizon Lighting, Barnes & Thornburg LLP, Barrow Group, Blue Trail Productions, Cinelease Studios, City National Bank, Cabretta Capital, Classic Tents, Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance, First Horizons Bank, FitzHenry Films, Flat Rock Studio, Gateway 85 CID, Ghost Gaming, Greenspoon Marder LLP, IVB Media, Laser Stream Studio, Moonshine Post Production, PC&E, RiseImpact, Skillshot, Sonesta Hotels, Tweed Recording, United Rentals.

“We are honored to collaborate with other organizations to provide in-kind services and support for these events. Together, we are able to uniquely highlight each of these communities and share the incredible success stories of local businesses and professionals working in the film and entertainment industries in Georgia,” concluded Moyet.

Other organizations promoting and partnering with the roadshow include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Motion Picture Association, Consulate General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, Georgia Game Developers Association, Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Latino Film Alliance, and Georgia CEO.

