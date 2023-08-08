Barbie earns $1 billion at the box office worldwide

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has officially made $1 billion globally at the box office. It is the fastest Warner Bros. Pictures release to hit the milestone after only 17 days in theaters, according to Variety. It’s also the second film to get there so far in 2023 behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Barbie is the first movie from a solo female director to hit the mark, joining just a few other female-directed films that have grossed over a billion dollars internationally: Frozen and Frozen II (both co-directed by Jennifer Lee alongside Chris Buck) and Captain Marvel (co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck). Barbie grossed $53 million in its third weekend in the US, topping the weekend box office and putting its domestic total at $459.4 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. See more here.