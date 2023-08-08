Barbie earns $1 billion at the box office worldwide

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has officially made $1 billion globally at the box office . It is the fastest Warner Bros. Pictures release to hit the milestone after only 17 days in theaters, according to Variety . It’s also the second film to get there so far in 2023 behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Barbie is the first movie from a solo female director to hit the mark, joining just a few other female-directed films that have grossed over a billion dollars internationally: Frozen and Frozen II (both co-directed by Jennifer Lee alongside Chris Buck) and Captain Marvel (co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck). Barbie grossed $53 million in its third weekend in the US, topping the weekend box office and putting its domestic total at $459.4 million, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo. See more here.