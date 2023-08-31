“Black is Beautiful” Documentary Premieres at Summer in the South Film Festival with VIP Panel Discussion

The highly anticipated documentary “Black is Beautiful” is set to make its Georgia premiere at the Summer in the South Film Festival this Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 at 1:00 pm. The film will be preceded by an engaging panel discussion featuring prominent figures from the film and beer industries. The panel discussion will take place at 12 noon, offering attendees a unique opportunity to gain insights into the creation and impact of this groundbreaking documentary.

Panelists:

● Mike Jordan: An esteemed multimedia culture journalist and senior editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mike Jordan is known for his contributions to The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, National Geographic, Southern Living, Rolling Stone, and more. Jordan, a 2023 James Beard Foundation Award finalist, also serves as an on-air contributor for Atlanta NPR affiliate WABE and is a board member at the Atlanta Press

Club.

● Marco Ortega: Director of “Black is Beautiful,” Marco Ortega is a seasoned producer and director with over two decades of experience spanning various production areas. With his history of successful projects, including the award-winning documentary “Brewed in the 210,” Ortega brings a wealth of expertise to the film industry.

● Stephanie Grant: Stephanie is an Atlanta-based award-winning writer, podcaster, and content creator who uses her talents to help breweries and restaurants shine on the internet. In 2020, she was a recipient of the Diversity in Beer Writing Grant from the North American Guild of Beer Writers and recognized in Imbibe’s 75 people to watch in 2021. In her spare time, Stephanie’s in the kitchen passionately experimenting with food and beer pairings. You can follow her on Instagram.

● Ale Sharpton: Dennis Malcolm Byron aka Ale Sharpton is a world-renowned beer authority, award-winning journalist, blogger ( AleSharpton.com ), photographer, event planner, host, speaker and beer judge to name a few of his roles. While passionately traveling the globe to cover everything from automobiles to culinary scenes, celebrity profiles, sports, hotel destinations, art, and what he terms “the world’s best beverage,” Ale has contributed to more than 30 magazines and websites combined. His current media outlets include USAToday, Thrillist.com, Craft Beer & Brewing, CraftBeer.com, Theinfatuation.com, ButterATL.com, James Beard Foundation, Atlanta Magazine, and others. Along with being featured in various publications, on the web, radio, podcasts, television, beer fests, conferences, and ongoing Cruisin’ For A Brewsin’ video series, Ale utilizes his Cornell University School of Hotel Administration education and vast work experience to consult in the culinary industry as well. Forbes, Smithsonian Institution, UNTAPPD, Good Beer Hunting, and numerous others have showcased Ale’s accomplishments. In a collaboration going on six years with brewing giant New Belgium, Ale has produced a beer he conceptualized called Piano Keys—a chocolate vanilla imperial stout—geared to support diversity and racial equality. This project with New Belgium also spawned his initiative, BrewGether , which raises funds to support nonprofits embracing the same mission as Piano Keys. Ale proudly owns AllWays Open Creative Solutions, an agency specializing in creative direction, logo design, branding, web design, video production, photography, consulting, and social media. Although a native New Yorker, Ale proudly calls Atlanta his home. Follow Ale’s globetrotting adventures on his captivating Instagram (@realalesharpton )

Moderator:

● Caroline King: Founder and CEO of Cinema Life and host of the “Bitch Beer” craft beer podcast, Caroline King is dedicated to making the world of craft beer more accessible while highlighting women and BIPOC individuals in the industry.

The panel discussion promises to offer a thought-provoking exchange of ideas, shedding light on the intersections of film, beer, culture, and social impact.

Event Details:

● Film: “Black is Beautiful” Documentary Premiere

● Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

● Time: Panel Discussion at 12:00 pm, Film Premiere at 1:00 pm

● Location: Summer in the South Film Festival, Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens. 1010 White Street

● Ticket Information: Purchase tickets and learn more at https://cinemalife.tix.page

“Black is Beautiful” is more than a documentary; it’s a celebration of unity, diversity, and the power of storytelling. Join us at the Summer in the South Film Festival for an unforgettable day of thought-provoking discussions and cinematic excellence.