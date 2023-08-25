BronzeLens Film Festival Sets the Stage to Celebrate Independent Films Produced By or About People of Color

Now in its 14th year, the Atlanta-based BronzeLens Film Festival has been reimaged in consideration of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to show solidarity and support for each organization’s members.

“BronzeLens Film Festival supports the SAG-AFTRA and WGA members in their fight to achieve a fair and equitable contract. Since its inception in 2010, BronzeLens has been a film festival that champions underrepresented independent film voices. Over the years it has become a safe and trusted resource for creators of color. We look forward to continuing our commitment to showcasing the emerging talent of BIPOC content creators from around the world,” states BronzeLens Executive Producer Kathleen Bertrand.

As such, the Women SuperStars Honors and Sunday Brunch with the Brothers will be moved to the first quarter of 2024. What remains is a robust schedule of 124 films and a curated mix of film industry panels:

● August 23-27 o A robust schedule of 124 film screenings that will take place at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center o Official selections categories include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, web series, music videos, and students’ films from Angola, Australia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, China, Canada, Dominican Republic, France, Jordan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, Portugal, South Africa, Uganda, United Kingdom, and the United States.

● Highlights

o Wednesday, August 23

▪ Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

● Film Screenings All Day

▪ Opening Night Feature film Latasha Harlins

● A Bronze Carpet Event

o Thursday, August 24 – ▪ Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

● Film Screenings All Day

● Panels

o Seed&Spark Presents – How to Find your Audience

▪ Presentor – Emily Best, Founder & CEO Seed&Spark 1

o Indie Filmmaking Best Practices

▪ Moderator – Fr3deR1cK, Filmmaker, Panelists: Bobby Huntley, Filmmaker, Shandra McDonald, Filmmaker, and David M. Massey – Producer/ Director o Entertainment Law for Creatives

▪ Moderator – Attorney James L. Walker, Jr., Panelists: Keisha Perry Walker, Esq – The Perry Law Group, Kendall Minter, Esq – Greenspoon Marder, Jonathan D. Goins, Esq – Lewis Brisbois

o Friday, August 25 ▪ Landmark Midtown Art Cinema

● Film Screenings All Day

● Panels o Welcome To Atlanta

▪ Moderator – Shaunya Chavis-Rucker – Fulton Films Panelists: Victor V. Hogan II – Producer/ Partner, QVH Media, Fatimah Abdullah – Head of Studio, BWA Studios o Amazing Stories

▪ A Fireside Chat with Rob Hardy – Amazing Stories founder and Shaakira White – Amazing Stories Alumnus/ Current Production Coordinator at Revolt TV ▪ Indelible Impact – Celebrating Atlanta’s Hip Hop Legacy-

● The Friday Night Special Event hosted in tandem with the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop

● A Bronze Carpet Event o Moderator – Cardellia Hunter – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment and Phillana Williams – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment, Panelists: Ian Burke – Music Executive & Filmmaker, Lisa Cunningham – Film Director, Joe Howell – Producer o Saturday, August 26 ▪ Film Screenings at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center o Sunday, August 27 ▪ Film Screenings at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema and the Southwest Arts Center ▪ Cinema and Social Justice Sunday – Southwest Arts Center ▪ The BronzeLens Awards – The Carter Center

● A Bronze Carpet Event 2 A Bronze Carpet Events Details Wednesday, August 23 Opening Night: at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema Media Check-In: 6:45 PM Bronze Carpet: 7:00 PM Event Time: 8:00 PM BronzeLens 2023 Opening Night screening will feature the Atlanta premiere Latasha Harlins, a film about sports enthusiast Latasha Harlins who becomes a beacon of light to all those she encounters but growing up in South Central LA will come with a heavy price.

Friday, August 25 Indelible Impact – Celebrating Atlanta’s Hip Hop Legacy: at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema Media Check-In: 6:15 PM Bronze Carpet: 6:30 PM Event Time: 7:30 PM

A Friday Night Special Event hosted in tandem with the Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Panelists: Ian Burke – Music Executive & Filmmaker Lisa Cunningham – Film Director Joe Howell – Producer Moderator – Cardellia Hunter – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment & Phillana Williams – Director, Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film & Entertainment Sunday, August 27 The Bronze Awards: at The Carter Center – Cecil B. Day Chapel Media Check-In: 6:00 PM Bronze Carpet: 7:00 PM Event Time: 8:00 PM BronzeLens Awards Show will honor the best of the festival and more. Nominated filmmakers associated with the listed films and videos will be on the Bronze Carpet.