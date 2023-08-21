CMII Artists in Residence Imari Oliver and Kris Pilcher Creative Media Industries Institute Announce Imari Oliver, Kris Pilcher as Artists in Residence Creative Media Industries Institute Announce Imari Oliver, Kris Pilcher as Artists in Residence

The Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII) at Georgia State University is proud to welcome Imari Oliver and Kris Pilcher as the latest additions to its esteemed Artists in Residence program. This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for CMII, as it continues to foster innovation and collaboration within Atlanta’s expanding entertainment ecosystem.

Imari Oliver is an accomplished media entrepreneur who focuses on the integration of emerging technologies and culture. This includes AI, Blockchain, and Web 3 technologies. Currently the CEO of Bond and Play, Oliver’s diverse and dynamic background in strategic thinking, media production, and digital innovation will benefit CMII students as they enter the game and music industries.

“As an Artist in Residence at CMII, I’m thrilled to share my diverse experiences in strategic thinking, entrepreneurship, and digital innovation,” stated Oliver. “This aligns perfectly with my mission to advance culture and creativity through emerging technologies.”

Kris Pilcher is an award-winning installation and mixed reality artist whose work has gained recognition at prestigious festivals and galleries worldwide, including Ars Electronica, Cannes XR, and the VRHAM! Virtual Reality & Arts Festival. Pilcher’s focus on emerging forms of altered reality and his extensive experience in community-based projects make him a valued addition to the CMII community.

“I am honored to join the students and faculty at CMII as they embark on an exploration of the entertainment technologies of the future,” said Pilcher. “I hope that through this residency I am able to offer my experience with the cutting edge of art and technology as a resource for discovery as we all work together to shape the future of Atlanta.”

During their tenure as Artists in Residence, both Oliver and Pilcher will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with CMII’s talented faculty, staff, and students. They will also have access to state-of-the-art facilities and resources, further fueling their artistic exploration and experimentation.

“We are delighted to welcome Imari Oliver and Kris Pilcher to the Creative Media Industries Institute’s Artists in Residence program,” said Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of CMII. “Both have an impressive background in entrepreneurship and art, with a particular focus on Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality. Their extensive experience and passion for these fields perfectly align with CMII’s mission of fostering creativity, advancing media technologies, and nurturing the next generation of media industry leaders.”

As part of their residency, Imari Oliver and Kris Pilcher will actively engage with the CMII community through special workshops and coordinated projects. This exchange of ideas and expertise will undoubtedly enrich the academic environment, inspiring students to push the boundaries of their own creativity.

The CMII Artist in Residence program has a long-standing tradition of hosting prominent artists and entrepreneurs, providing them with a collaborative and supportive space to create and inspire. Current Artists in Residence include author Andrew Ayden, singer/songwriter India.Arie, technologist Dedren Sneed, music producer Dallas Austin, and film and television producer Diane Ashford. Past artists include media entrepreneur Erik Gordon, executive producer Tom Luse (B.S. ’74, M.S. ’81), and musician Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (B.S. ’22). The addition of Imari Oliver and Kris Pilcher to this prestigious roster further solidifies CMII’s commitment to promoting artistic excellence and cultivating an innovative media landscape.

For more information about CMII and the Artists in Residence program, please visit cmii.gsu.edu.