Experience the Magic of Cinema at the “Summer in the South Film Festival”

A Spectacle of Diversity, Creativity, and Independent Filmmaking

As the summer sun begins its gentle descent, a cinematic celebration unlike any other is set to take center stage in the heart of Georgia. Introducing the Summer in the South Film Festival – a captivating extravaganza that promises to ignite imaginations, celebrate cultural diversity, and bid a fond farewell to the sun-kissed days of the season.

A Cinematic Showcase Like No Other

Featuring an electrifying lineup of independent short films crafted by local visionaries and filmmakers from around the world, the Summer in the South Film Festival offers an unforgettable cinematic journey. These creative masterpieces span genres, cultures, and perspectives, creating a tapestry of storytelling that exemplifies the boundless power of the art of filmmaking.

Live Table Reads and Engaging Panels

Adding a unique and immersive dimension to the festival, the event will host live table reads featuring locally cast actors. Audiences will witness the transformation of script to performance, offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the intricate world of film production. In addition, an industry panel of esteemed filmmakers, industry experts, and artists will delve into the nuances of the filmmaking process. From concept to execution, attendees will gain invaluable insights and perspectives that shed light on the creative and technical aspects of bringing stories to life on the silver screen.

Interactive Q&A Sessions and Live Screenings

The “Summer in the South” Film Festival goes beyond the screen, providing opportunities for direct engagement with the minds behind the magic. Engage in insightful Q&A sessions with filmmakers, allowing audiences to delve deeper into the inspiration, challenges, and triumphs that shape their narratives. Live film screenings under the starlit sky enhance the communal experience, fostering a shared appreciation for the art form that unites us all.

Embracing Diversity, Enriching Culture

At its core, the Summer in the South Film Festival celebrates diversity in all its forms. By uniting local talents and global storytellers on a single stage, the festival amplifies the voices of underrepresented communities and cultures, fostering understanding and connection through the universal language of film.

Media Invitation

The Summer in the South Film Festival extends an enthusiastic invitation to members of the press and media to partake in this extraordinary celebration of creativity, culture, and cinema. Your presence is invaluable in amplifying the magic of filmmaking that will grace the vibrant landscape of Georgia.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023 10:30am-7:00pm

Location: Wild Heaven Brewery and Gardens, 1010 White Street

About The Summer in the South Film Festival

The “Summer in the South” Film Festival is an annual celebration of independent cinema that unites local filmmakers with their global counterparts. By showcasing a diverse array of short films, hosting live table reads, engaging panel discussions, and interactive Q&A sessions, the festival creates a dynamic platform for storytelling, artistic exploration, and cultural exchange. Through the magic of cinema, it bids farewell to summer while ushering in a new era of creativity and inspiration.

About Festival Director, Caroline King

The festival director, Caroline King, is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and podcaster. Caroline has had a love for the arts since she majored in Musical Theatre at New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA) in her hometown of New Orleans. She continued her love of the arts with a move to Chicago, where she was involved with iO, Second City and Annoyance Comedy Theaters. She moved to Atlanta 6 years ago where she hit the ground running with her film career after creating her first comedy film, Church Wives, with which she toured film festivals across the country. After seeing the amazing community of filmmakers surrounding all of these events, she decided to bring this experience home to Atlanta. She then founded Cinema Life which serves as a collective of film events catered towards the needs of independent filmmakers running the following events: Film Pitch ATL, and the following film festivals: Women’s Comedy, Atlanta Comedy, Georgia Shorts, Georgia Documentary, Southern Horror, Atlanta Women’s, and Summer in the South. She loves this festival because it is such a fun way to say goodbye to the summer while surrounded by filmmakers and fellow artists.

Website : cinemalife.org/summerinthesouth/