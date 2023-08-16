Experts: Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has revenue buzzing

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is stimulating local economies in the cities she graces, according to experts. It’s being called the “Beyoncé effect”—a noticeable boost in spending before and during her tour stops in cities across the country.

“Beyoncé is definitely a force,” Professor Tom Smith of Emory’s Goizueta Business School said.

She’s a force he’s using as an example during lecture discussions with his students about events that can have an impact on the market.

“So, we talked a little bit about looking at similar types of events like a Super Bowl, or an all-star game, or the Chick-fil-A Kick Off Bowl, or something like this, or another concert, like a Taylor Swift,” Smith said.

