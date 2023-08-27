Georgia-based filmmakers Gavin Fields and Shelby Grady to release debut feature, Brutal Season

Georgia-based independent filmmakers Gavin Fields (writer/director) and Shelby Grady (producer/actor) will release their debut feature, Brutal Season, with 1091 Pictures. The film will be available on October 10, 2023 on various platforms, including Amazon, Xbox, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes. Inspired by Hitchcock and film noir, the movie revolves around a 1948 Brooklyn family and what occurs when their estranged eldest son returns home and the patriarch of the family is murdered the same night.

Fields and Grady fundraised their modest 130K budget from private Georgia-based donors and investors before premiering at Fantastic Fest in 2022 to great critical reviews. The film was also showcased at the Phoenix Film Festival (where it was awarded Best Acting Ensemble), Fargo Film Festival, New Filmmakers LA, and the Chattanooga Film Festival. Cast includes a standout performance from Atlanta-native Shuler Hensley, who is currently the Artistic Director of City Springs Theatre and recently finished a run on Broadway alongside Hugh Jackman in the revival of The Music Man. Grady and Fields co-own a production company, Lil Cowboy Films, and are currently working on their second feature, …And Before We’re Condemned, a dark comedy thriller which they plan to shoot on location in Georgia.