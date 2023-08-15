Georgia Entertainment Strikes Wide-ranging Partnership with Ghost Gaming & Skillshot Media

Georgia Entertainment, the state’s leading source for news, events and analysis of the creative industry, has announced a far reaching agreement with Ghost Gaming and Skillshot Media. As a result of the agreement, the companies will collaborate on content, reports, events and other initiatives around the gaming and esports industry in Georgia and beyond.

Georgia-based Skillshot Media hosts live events and live stream productions that have served over one billion engagements for some of the biggest names in gaming, corporate, sports, esports and other industry segments. Ghost Gaming, with a roster of professional esports players and content creators, is an Atlanta-based organization providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle and entertainment.

“The gaming industry is approaching $350 billion of revenue and Georgia sits right in the middle of this growth,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The strategic partnership with Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming allows our business the opportunity to fully immerse our publications, events and programs with impactful content for our readers.”

In Georgia, the creative industries segment represents nearly $40 billion in revenue. The state’s investment via tax incentives for film production, video game development and other areas of the creative industries have been a major boost for Georgia. Besides game development, the state leads the nation when it comes to education-based esports initiatives. Georgia was one of the first five states to adopt esports as a varsity high school sport and there are currently 175 high schools with varsity esports programs. Georgia colleges compete in the Georgia Esports League which includes all our largest institutions and a total of 14 colleges.

“We are excited to join forces with Georgia Entertainment to help spread the benefits of gaming and esports for the state,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming. “The alliance provides unique positioning for our brands within their publications and events reaching professionals throughout Georgia.”

Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming are official partners of all Georgia Entertainment 100 and Georgia Unscripted events held throughout the state. Georgia Entertainment is an official partner of the Georgia Esports League. The agreement includes content collaborations, resource development and special events to promote gaming and esports.

About GEORGIA ENTERTAINMENT

From the creative and entertainment capital of the world, Georgia Entertainment is the leading source of news, analysis and commentary for the film, broadcast, music, digital production and video gaming/esports industries. Via our publications, partnerships, social outlets and events we serve thousands of entertainment executives and political leaders in Georgia and beyond.

About GHOST GAMING (www.ghostgaming.com)

Ghost Gaming is an Atlanta-based organization cultivating the best talent in gaming, providing platforms to create unique partnerships in sports, music, lifestyle and entertainment. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional esports players and creators across multiple video game titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Valorant, and Call of Duty. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

About SKILLSHOT MEDIA (https://www.skillshot.com/)

Skillshot is a one-stop shop for experiential live events and live stream production. We provide a turnkey solution of venue, experience design, live-streaming infrastructure, and even production to deliver exceptional live, virtual, or hybrid events that will engage your community. Our team and technology originated in the gaming industry, serving more than one billion online engagements, and we now power events for the biggest names across corporate, entertainment, esports, non-profit, and other industry segments.

About Georgia Esports League (https://www.georgiaesports.org/)

The Georgia Esports League is Georgia’s official esports college platform, providing member schools with a competitive platform, tournaments, live-streamed finals, esports courses & curriculum, coaching certification, and a code of conduct.