Georgia News Network Highlights Georgians Benefiting from the State’s Film Incentive

Georgia News Network recently completed a feature for the radio station’s ongoing ‘Georgia Focus’ series on the state’s growing entertainment business. The program, highlighting business owners in Georgia, will air on 186 affiliate radio stations statewide.

‘Georgia Focus’ is a weekly 26-minute public affairs program covering issues of importance and interest to Georgians. Hosted by GNN’s John Clark, the program topics include government and political issues, non-profits, history, economic issues and charities.

On August 3rd, John visited the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow stop in Cobb County. These roadshow events, produced by Georgia Entertainment, highlight state’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This edition of ‘Georgia Focus ‘features:

Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment

Troy Linton of Story Mill Entertainment

Mark Wofford of PC&E

Jon Gosier of FilmHedge

Will Ademak of Atlanta Craft Services

Roger Alexander of Super Sprinters Atlanta

Georgia Focus is a 4-time winner of the Best Public Affairs Program Award from the National Association of State Radio Networks and 2 Merit Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

The full program will air throughout the state this coming weekend and is also available online here.

Call Letters Frequency Market Local Air Time

WGEX-FM 97.3 Albany 7:00am/Sun

WOBB-FM 100.3 Albany 7:00am//Sun

WJIZ-FM 96.3 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WJYZ-AM 960 Albany 7:00am/Sun

WJAD-FM 103.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WKAK-FM 104.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WNUQ-FM 101.7 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WQVE-FM 105.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WEGC-FM 107.7 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WALG-AM 1590 Albany 6:00am/Sat

WALG-FM 99.3 Albany 6:00am/Sat

WGPC-AM 1450 Albany 6:00am/Sun

WAJQ-FM 104.3 Alma 6:00am/Sun

WAWO-AM 1400 Alma 6:00am/Sun

WISK-FM 98.7 Americus 5:30am/Sat

WDEC-FM 94.7 Americus 5:30am/Sat

WGAU-AM 1340 Athens 6a,10a/Sun

WGAU-FM 98.7 Athens 6a,10a/Sun

WNGC-FM 106.1 Athens 6:30am/Sun

WXKT-FM 103.7 Athens 6:00am/Sun

WRFC-AM 960 Athens 6:30am/Sun

WWPW-FM 96.1 Atlanta 6:00am/Sun

WUBL -FM 94.9 Atlanta 5:00am/Sun

WRDA-FM 105.3 Atlanta 7:00am/Sun

WBYZ-FM 94.5 Baxley 6:00am/Sun

WUFE-AM 1260 Baxley 7:00am/Sun

WUFE-FM 96.7 Baxley 7:00am/Sun

WYNF-AM 1340 Augusta 7:00am/Sun

WEKL-FM 102.3 Augusta 8:00am/Sun

WBBQ-FM 104.3 Augusta 7:00am/Sun

WLUB-FM 105.7 Augusta 7:00am/Sun

WBAF -AM 1090 Barnesville 5:00pm/Sun

WBAF-FM 104.9 Barnesville 5:00pm/Sun

WFNS-AM 1350 Blackshear 6:00am/Sun

WKUB-FM 105.1 Blackshear 8:30am/Sun

WSFN -AM 790 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WSFN-FM 103.7 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WQGA-FM 103.3 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WYNR-FM 102.5 Brunswick 6:00pm/Sun

WGIG-AM 1440 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WMOG-AM 1490 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WBGA-FM 96.3 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun

WJTH-AM 900 Calhoun 6:30am/Sun

WJTH-FM 101.7 Calhoun 6:30am/Sun

WGAA-AM 1340 Cedartown 6:00am/Sat

WGAA-FM 106.1 Cedartown 6:00am/Sat

WCLA-AM 1470 Claxton 9:30am/Sun

WCLA-FM 93.7 Claxton 9:30am/Sun

WGHC-FM 100.3 Clayton 7:00am/Sun

WRWH-AM 1350 Cleveland 5:30pm/Sat

WRWH-FM 93.9 Cleveland 5:30pm/Sat

WDXQ-AM 1440 Cochran 5:30pm/Sat

WDXQ-FM 96.7 Cochran 8:00am/Sat

WGSY-FM 100.1 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WSTH-FM 106.1 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WAGH-FM 101.3 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WHTY-FM 98.3 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WVRK-FM 102.9 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WDAK-AM 540 Columbus 6:05am/Sun

WJJC-AM 1270 Commerce 6:40am/Sun

WJJC-FM 95.1 Commerce 6:40am/Sun

WCON-AM 1450 Cornelia 4:30am/Sun

WCON-FM 107.7 Cornelia 4:30am/Sun

WGMG-FM 102.1 Crawfordville 6:30am/Sun

WULK-FM 94.7 Crawfordville 6:30am/Sun

WBLJ-AM 1230 Dalton 7:30am/Sun

WYYU-FM 104.5 Dalton 7:00am/Sun

WDAL-AM 1430 Dalton 8:00am/Sun

WDAL-FM 98.3 Dalton 8:00am/Sun

WMRZ-FM 98.1 Dawson 7:00am/Sun

WDMG-FM 97.9 Douglas 7:00am/Sun

WQZY-FM 95.9 Dublin 5:30am/Sun

WMLT-AM 1330 Dublin 6:00am/Sun

WMLT-FM 96.9 Dublin 6:00am/Sun

WQIL-AM 101.3 Dublin 7:30pm/Sun

WSGC-FM 105.3 Elberton 7:00am/Sun

WLJA-FM 101.1 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun

WPGY-AM 1560 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun

WPGY-FM 93.7 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun

WRDO-FM 96.9 Fitzgerald 6:00am/Sun

WBHB-AM 1240 Fitzgerald 6:00am/Sun

WFVS-FM 104.3 Ft. Valley 7:00am/Sat

WGGA-AM 1240 Gainesville 10:35am/Sun

WGGA-FM 94.5 Gainesville 10.35am/Sun

WFXM-FM 107.1 Gordon 6:00AM/Sun

WDDK-FM 103.9 Greensboro 5:30am/Sun

WKLY-AM 980 Hartwell 5:30pm/Sun

WKLY-FM 104.1 Hartwell 5:30pm/Sun

WHJD-AM 920 Hazlehurst 6:00am/Sun

WHJD-FM 105.9 Hazlehurst 6:00am/Sun

WBTY-FM 98.7 Homerville 12:05pm/Sat

WIFO-FM 105.5 Jesup 5:30am/Sun

WLOP -AM 1370 Jesup 5:30am/Sun

WKBX-FM 106.3 Kingsland 6:00am/Sun

WQCH-AM 1590 LaFayette 6:00am/Sun

WMGP-FM 98.1 LaGrange 6:00am/Sun

WGST-AM 720 LaGrange 7:00am/Sun

WTRP-AM 620 LaGrange 5:30am/Sun

WTRP-FM 98.9 LaGrange 5:30am/Sun

WDEC-AM 900 Lawrenceville 5:30am/Sun

WPEH-AM 1420 Louisville 7:30pm/Sun

WPEH-FM 92.1 Louisville 7:30pm/Sun

WPEH-FMt 104.5 Louisville 7:30p/Sun

WQBZ-FM 106.3 Macon 7:00am/Sun

WIHB-FM 96.5 Macon 7:00am/Sun

WIHB-AM 1280 Macon 7:00am/Sun

WMGE-AM 1670 Macon 7:00am/Sun

WMGE-FM 98.1 Macon 6:00am/Sat

WBML-AM 107.1 Macon 6:00am/Sun

WBML-AM 900 Macon 6:00am/Sun

WFDR-AM 1370 Manchester 7:30am/Sun

WFDR-FM2 97.3 Manchester 7:30am/Sun

WHCG-AM 1360 Metter 6:00am/Sun

WBMZ-FM 104.9 Metter 6:00am/Sun

WMVG-AM 1450 Milledgeville 7:00am/Sun

WMVG-FM 103.5 Milledgeville 7:00am/Sun

WMCG-FM 104.9 Milan 7:00am/Sun

WPMX-FM 94.9 Millen 10am/Sun x

WFAL-FM 105.9 Milner 6:00am/Sun

WKUN-AM 1490 Monroe 6:30am/Sun

WKUN-FM 102.5 Monroe 6:30am/Sun

WMNZ-AM 1050 Montezuma 12:30pm/Sat

WGTJ-AM 1330 Murrayville 7:05am/Sun

WGTJ-FM 97.9 Murrayville 7:05am/Sun

WRZX-AM 1400 Newnan 7:00am/Sun

WSGT-FM 107.1 Patterson 7:30am/Sun

WCEH-FM 98.3 Pinehurst 6:00am/Sun

WTKS -AM 1290 Savannah 8:00am/Sun

WTKS-FM 97.7 Savannah 8:00am/Sun

WLVH-FM 101.1 Savannah 7:00am/Sun

WAEV-FM 97.3 Savannah 7:30am/Sun

WYKZ-FM 98.7 Savannah 7:00am/Sun

WSEG-AM 1400 Savannah 6:00am/Sun

WSEG-FM 104.3 Savannah 6:00am/Sun

WSOK-AM 1230 Savannah 5:00pm/Sun

WSOK-FM 103.5 Savannah 5:00pm/Sun

WPTB-FM 99.7 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun

WMCD-FM 106.5 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun

WWNS-AM 1240 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun

WWNS-FM 107.7 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun

WZBX-FM 106.5 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun

WZQZ -AM 1180 Summerville 6:00am/Sun

WZQZ-FM 99.1 Summerville 6:00am/Sun

WXRS-FM 100.5 Swainsboro 8:05am/Sun

WJAT-AM 800 Swainsboro 7:05am/Sun

WJAT-FM 99.1 Swainsboro 7:05am/Sun

WXRS-AM 1590 Swainsboro 6:20am/Sun

WXRS-FM 100.5 Swainsboro 8:03am/Sun

WPAX -AM 1240 Thomasville 9:00am/Sun

WTUF-FM 106.3 Thomasville 9:00am/Sun

WGMY-FM 107.1 Thomasville 7:00am/Sun

WTWA-AM 1240 Thomson 5:30am/Sat

WTWA-FM 104.9 Thomson 5:30am/Sat

WTHO-FM 101.7 Thomson 6:30am/Sun

WTGA-AM 1590 Thomaston 6:00am/Sun

WTGA-FM 101.1 Thomaston 6:00am/Sun

WPAX-AM 1240 Thomasville 9:00am/Sat

WPAX-FM 103.7 Thomasville 9:00am/Sat

WTIF-FM 107.5 Tifton 8:00am/Sun

WFFM-FM 105.7 Tifton 5:00am/Sun

WNEG-AM 630 Toccoa 6:00am/Sun

WNRG-FM 93.1 Toccoa 6:00am/Sun

WKWN-AM 1420 Trenton 6:00am/Sun

WKWN-FM 101.3 Trenton 6:00am/Sun

WRFV-AM 910 Valdosta 7:00am/Sun

WVOP-AM 970 Vidalia 8:05am/Sun

WVOP-FM 105.3 Vidalia 8:05am/Sun

WTCQ-FM 97.7 Vidalia 8:00am/Sun

WYUM-FM 101.7 Vidalia 8:00am/Sun

WLOV-AM 1370 Washington 5:30am/Sun

WLOV-FM 95.3 Washington 5:30am/Sun

WWUF-FM 97.7 Waycross 7:30am/Sun

WAYX-AM 1230 Waycross 6:00am/Sun

WRLA-AM 1490 West Point 5:30am/Sun

WRWR-FM 107.5 Warner Robins 6:00am/Sun

WPUP-FM 100.1 Watkinsville 6:30am/Sun

WKZK-AM 1600 Waynesboro 6:00am/Sun

WKZK-FM 103.7 Waynesboro 6:00am/Sun

WCJM-FM 100.9 West Point 12noon/Sun

WPCH-AM 1310 West Point 6:30a/11a Sun

WGMG-FM 102.1 Winterville 6:30am/Sun

WDBN-FM 107.5 Wrightsville 6:30am/Sun

WEKS-FM 92.5 Zebulon 6:30am/Sun