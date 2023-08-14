Georgia News Network Highlights Georgians Benefiting from the State’s Film Incentive

Georgia News Network recently completed a feature for the radio station’s ongoing ‘Georgia Focus’ series on the state’s growing entertainment business. The program, highlighting business owners in Georgia, will air on 186 affiliate radio stations statewide.
‘Georgia Focus’ is a weekly 26-minute public affairs program covering issues of importance and interest to Georgians. Hosted by GNN’s John Clark, the program topics include government and political issues, non-profits, history, economic issues and charities.
On August 3rd, John visited the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow stop in Cobb County. These roadshow events, produced by Georgia Entertainment, highlight state’s creative economy and the impact of the entertainment industry in each community. This edition of ‘Georgia Focus ‘features:
- Randy Davidson of Georgia Entertainment
- Troy Linton of Story Mill Entertainment
- Mark Wofford of PC&E
- Jon Gosier of FilmHedge
- Will Ademak of Atlanta Craft Services
- Roger Alexander of Super Sprinters Atlanta
Georgia Focus is a 4-time winner of the Best Public Affairs Program Award from the National Association of State Radio Networks and 2 Merit Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.
The full program will air throughout the state this coming weekend and is also available online here.
Call Letters Frequency Market Local Air Time
WGEX-FM 97.3 Albany 7:00am/Sun
WOBB-FM 100.3 Albany 7:00am//Sun
WJIZ-FM 96.3 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WJYZ-AM 960 Albany 7:00am/Sun
WJAD-FM 103.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WKAK-FM 104.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WNUQ-FM 101.7 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WQVE-FM 105.5 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WEGC-FM 107.7 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WALG-AM 1590 Albany 6:00am/Sat
WALG-FM 99.3 Albany 6:00am/Sat
WGPC-AM 1450 Albany 6:00am/Sun
WAJQ-FM 104.3 Alma 6:00am/Sun
WAWO-AM 1400 Alma 6:00am/Sun
WISK-FM 98.7 Americus 5:30am/Sat
WDEC-FM 94.7 Americus 5:30am/Sat
WGAU-AM 1340 Athens 6a,10a/Sun
WGAU-FM 98.7 Athens 6a,10a/Sun
WNGC-FM 106.1 Athens 6:30am/Sun
WXKT-FM 103.7 Athens 6:00am/Sun
WRFC-AM 960 Athens 6:30am/Sun
WWPW-FM 96.1 Atlanta 6:00am/Sun
WUBL -FM 94.9 Atlanta 5:00am/Sun
WRDA-FM 105.3 Atlanta 7:00am/Sun
WBYZ-FM 94.5 Baxley 6:00am/Sun
WUFE-AM 1260 Baxley 7:00am/Sun
WUFE-FM 96.7 Baxley 7:00am/Sun
WYNF-AM 1340 Augusta 7:00am/Sun
WEKL-FM 102.3 Augusta 8:00am/Sun
WBBQ-FM 104.3 Augusta 7:00am/Sun
WLUB-FM 105.7 Augusta 7:00am/Sun
WBAF -AM 1090 Barnesville 5:00pm/Sun
WBAF-FM 104.9 Barnesville 5:00pm/Sun
WFNS-AM 1350 Blackshear 6:00am/Sun
WKUB-FM 105.1 Blackshear 8:30am/Sun
WSFN -AM 790 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WSFN-FM 103.7 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WQGA-FM 103.3 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WYNR-FM 102.5 Brunswick 6:00pm/Sun
WGIG-AM 1440 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WMOG-AM 1490 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WBGA-FM 96.3 Brunswick 6:00am/Sun
WJTH-AM 900 Calhoun 6:30am/Sun
WJTH-FM 101.7 Calhoun 6:30am/Sun
WGAA-AM 1340 Cedartown 6:00am/Sat
WGAA-FM 106.1 Cedartown 6:00am/Sat
WCLA-AM 1470 Claxton 9:30am/Sun
WCLA-FM 93.7 Claxton 9:30am/Sun
WGHC-FM 100.3 Clayton 7:00am/Sun
WRWH-AM 1350 Cleveland 5:30pm/Sat
WRWH-FM 93.9 Cleveland 5:30pm/Sat
WDXQ-AM 1440 Cochran 5:30pm/Sat
WDXQ-FM 96.7 Cochran 8:00am/Sat
WGSY-FM 100.1 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WSTH-FM 106.1 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WAGH-FM 101.3 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WHTY-FM 98.3 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WVRK-FM 102.9 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WDAK-AM 540 Columbus 6:05am/Sun
WJJC-AM 1270 Commerce 6:40am/Sun
WJJC-FM 95.1 Commerce 6:40am/Sun
WCON-AM 1450 Cornelia 4:30am/Sun
WCON-FM 107.7 Cornelia 4:30am/Sun
WGMG-FM 102.1 Crawfordville 6:30am/Sun
WULK-FM 94.7 Crawfordville 6:30am/Sun
WBLJ-AM 1230 Dalton 7:30am/Sun
WYYU-FM 104.5 Dalton 7:00am/Sun
WDAL-AM 1430 Dalton 8:00am/Sun
WDAL-FM 98.3 Dalton 8:00am/Sun
WMRZ-FM 98.1 Dawson 7:00am/Sun
WDMG-FM 97.9 Douglas 7:00am/Sun
WQZY-FM 95.9 Dublin 5:30am/Sun
WMLT-AM 1330 Dublin 6:00am/Sun
WMLT-FM 96.9 Dublin 6:00am/Sun
WQIL-AM 101.3 Dublin 7:30pm/Sun
WSGC-FM 105.3 Elberton 7:00am/Sun
WLJA-FM 101.1 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun
WPGY-AM 1560 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun
WPGY-FM 93.7 Ellijay 6:00am/Sun
WRDO-FM 96.9 Fitzgerald 6:00am/Sun
WBHB-AM 1240 Fitzgerald 6:00am/Sun
WFVS-FM 104.3 Ft. Valley 7:00am/Sat
WGGA-AM 1240 Gainesville 10:35am/Sun
WGGA-FM 94.5 Gainesville 10.35am/Sun
WFXM-FM 107.1 Gordon 6:00AM/Sun
WDDK-FM 103.9 Greensboro 5:30am/Sun
WKLY-AM 980 Hartwell 5:30pm/Sun
WKLY-FM 104.1 Hartwell 5:30pm/Sun
WHJD-AM 920 Hazlehurst 6:00am/Sun
WHJD-FM 105.9 Hazlehurst 6:00am/Sun
WBTY-FM 98.7 Homerville 12:05pm/Sat
WIFO-FM 105.5 Jesup 5:30am/Sun
WLOP -AM 1370 Jesup 5:30am/Sun
WKBX-FM 106.3 Kingsland 6:00am/Sun
WQCH-AM 1590 LaFayette 6:00am/Sun
WMGP-FM 98.1 LaGrange 6:00am/Sun
WGST-AM 720 LaGrange 7:00am/Sun
WTRP-AM 620 LaGrange 5:30am/Sun
WTRP-FM 98.9 LaGrange 5:30am/Sun
WDEC-AM 900 Lawrenceville 5:30am/Sun
WPEH-AM 1420 Louisville 7:30pm/Sun
WPEH-FM 92.1 Louisville 7:30pm/Sun
WPEH-FMt 104.5 Louisville 7:30p/Sun
WQBZ-FM 106.3 Macon 7:00am/Sun
WIHB-FM 96.5 Macon 7:00am/Sun
WIHB-AM 1280 Macon 7:00am/Sun
WMGE-AM 1670 Macon 7:00am/Sun
WMGE-FM 98.1 Macon 6:00am/Sat
WBML-AM 107.1 Macon 6:00am/Sun
WBML-AM 900 Macon 6:00am/Sun
WFDR-AM 1370 Manchester 7:30am/Sun
WFDR-FM2 97.3 Manchester 7:30am/Sun
WHCG-AM 1360 Metter 6:00am/Sun
WBMZ-FM 104.9 Metter 6:00am/Sun
WMVG-AM 1450 Milledgeville 7:00am/Sun
WMVG-FM 103.5 Milledgeville 7:00am/Sun
WMCG-FM 104.9 Milan 7:00am/Sun
WPMX-FM 94.9 Millen 10am/Sun x
WFAL-FM 105.9 Milner 6:00am/Sun
WKUN-AM 1490 Monroe 6:30am/Sun
WKUN-FM 102.5 Monroe 6:30am/Sun
WMNZ-AM 1050 Montezuma 12:30pm/Sat
WGTJ-AM 1330 Murrayville 7:05am/Sun
WGTJ-FM 97.9 Murrayville 7:05am/Sun
WRZX-AM 1400 Newnan 7:00am/Sun
WSGT-FM 107.1 Patterson 7:30am/Sun
WCEH-FM 98.3 Pinehurst 6:00am/Sun
WTKS -AM 1290 Savannah 8:00am/Sun
WTKS-FM 97.7 Savannah 8:00am/Sun
WLVH-FM 101.1 Savannah 7:00am/Sun
WAEV-FM 97.3 Savannah 7:30am/Sun
WYKZ-FM 98.7 Savannah 7:00am/Sun
WSEG-AM 1400 Savannah 6:00am/Sun
WSEG-FM 104.3 Savannah 6:00am/Sun
WSOK-AM 1230 Savannah 5:00pm/Sun
WSOK-FM 103.5 Savannah 5:00pm/Sun
WPTB-FM 99.7 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun
WMCD-FM 106.5 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun
WWNS-AM 1240 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun
WWNS-FM 107.7 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun
WZBX-FM 106.5 Statesboro 10:00am/Sun
WZQZ -AM 1180 Summerville 6:00am/Sun
WZQZ-FM 99.1 Summerville 6:00am/Sun
WXRS-FM 100.5 Swainsboro 8:05am/Sun
WJAT-AM 800 Swainsboro 7:05am/Sun
WJAT-FM 99.1 Swainsboro 7:05am/Sun
WXRS-AM 1590 Swainsboro 6:20am/Sun
WXRS-FM 100.5 Swainsboro 8:03am/Sun
WPAX -AM 1240 Thomasville 9:00am/Sun
WTUF-FM 106.3 Thomasville 9:00am/Sun
WGMY-FM 107.1 Thomasville 7:00am/Sun
WTWA-AM 1240 Thomson 5:30am/Sat
WTWA-FM 104.9 Thomson 5:30am/Sat
WTHO-FM 101.7 Thomson 6:30am/Sun
WTGA-AM 1590 Thomaston 6:00am/Sun
WTGA-FM 101.1 Thomaston 6:00am/Sun
WPAX-AM 1240 Thomasville 9:00am/Sat
WPAX-FM 103.7 Thomasville 9:00am/Sat
WTIF-FM 107.5 Tifton 8:00am/Sun
WFFM-FM 105.7 Tifton 5:00am/Sun
WNEG-AM 630 Toccoa 6:00am/Sun
WNRG-FM 93.1 Toccoa 6:00am/Sun
WKWN-AM 1420 Trenton 6:00am/Sun
WKWN-FM 101.3 Trenton 6:00am/Sun
WRFV-AM 910 Valdosta 7:00am/Sun
WVOP-AM 970 Vidalia 8:05am/Sun
WVOP-FM 105.3 Vidalia 8:05am/Sun
WTCQ-FM 97.7 Vidalia 8:00am/Sun
WYUM-FM 101.7 Vidalia 8:00am/Sun
WLOV-AM 1370 Washington 5:30am/Sun
WLOV-FM 95.3 Washington 5:30am/Sun
WWUF-FM 97.7 Waycross 7:30am/Sun
WAYX-AM 1230 Waycross 6:00am/Sun
WRLA-AM 1490 West Point 5:30am/Sun
WRWR-FM 107.5 Warner Robins 6:00am/Sun
WPUP-FM 100.1 Watkinsville 6:30am/Sun
WKZK-AM 1600 Waynesboro 6:00am/Sun
WKZK-FM 103.7 Waynesboro 6:00am/Sun
WCJM-FM 100.9 West Point 12noon/Sun
WPCH-AM 1310 West Point 6:30a/11a Sun
WGMG-FM 102.1 Winterville 6:30am/Sun
WDBN-FM 107.5 Wrightsville 6:30am/Sun
WEKS-FM 92.5 Zebulon 6:30am/Sun