Georgia Southern Alumna Launches Dream Career in Savannah’s Film/TV Industry

Brianna Black has always been captivated by film’s ability to tell a story. From an early age, she developed a deep-rooted connection to movies and television and used them to relate to the world.

By 10 years old, Brianna had her sights set on a career in the film industry. From writing plays to directing short films, she channeled her passion any way she could. High school brought a new wave of opportunity as she immersed herself in a newsroom simulation through her media technology class. She took on production roles, but quickly knew behind-the-scenes filming, editing and pitching were her goal.

In 2018, Brianna enrolled in Savannah Technical College where one of her professors introduced her to Georgia Film Academy (GFA) courses offered at Georgia Southern University. When she learned of GFA’s unique entertainment arts certifications, she knew she had to take the leap and move schools to begin her journey toward her dream career.

GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

In 2020, Brianna transferred to Georgia Southern University where she eventually earned a degree in multimedia film and production and completed GFA’s Film & Television Production certification in 2022. Through the GFA certification process, she gained hands-on production, on-set industry procedure and professional film equipment experience and landed an internship as a costumer on the set of Sony Television’s Panhandle season 1 as the final course in her GFA certification pathway.

“It was my first time on a big professional production, and I learned a lot,” said Black, “Even though my ultimate goal is directing, I thought it was a good opportunity to get in the door because those opportunities are hard to come by.”

After graduation, she secured a full-time position as a background costumer for Fear the Walking Dead, which was filmed in Savannah. She then worked in wardrobe for Origin and Somewhere in Dreamland starring Whitney Peak, S. Epatha Merkerson and Golda Rosheuvel. With each project, she took steps toward her goal of directing and even had the opportunity to work as a script supervisor for a Lifetime feature film.

Brianna credits GFA as the stepping stone that allowed her to make connections and develop skills to fuel her career.

“It set me apart because I understood how a set worked. I knew how to be a PA and work hard,” said Black. “There is a reason why people like GFA students. They like to hire them because they are hard workers and know what to do.”

Now, just a few months after graduation, she is working on an indie film project in the town where it all began. She has found a support system through local film communities, such as the Savannah Film Commission and Savannah Women in Film and Television, who encourage her to learn and grow.

As the fall semester approaches, Brianna urges all aspiring filmmakers to get involved with GFA to kickstart their dream careers.

“Take the opportunities, even if you think they will not do anything or even if it’s not exactly what you want to do,” she said. “I think GFA is a great opportunity to get in the door because you can really make it what you want it to be.”

For more information about the Georgia Film Academy, or to sign up for courses, visit GeorgiaFilmAcademy.edu.