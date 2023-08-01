Georgia’s Creative Landscape: Commentary by Jon Gosier, Co Founder of FilmHedge

“When you think of Georgia’s creative landscape, there are a lot of under capitalized assets here. One of the reasons they are so under capitalized for producers, and creatives here is because it is not where the deals are originated. ….The opportunity is to change that though by bringing capital that can actually develop productions right here in Georgia… The real value in this industry is monetizing IP.” Jon Gosier, Co Founder of FilmHedge, a Georgia based company that provides private credit financing to Film and TV producers.

