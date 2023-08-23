Grammy Award-Winning Artist Michelle Williams to Headline Star-Powered Event at Trilith in August

Additional events include performances from Zac Brown Band’s Clay Cook and Comedian Cocoa Brown

The Town at Trilith, a 235 master-planned residential and mixed-use community located in Fayetteville, Georgia, adjacent to Trilith Studios, is set to host two August events that promise to captivate and inspire audiences. The anticipated lineup includes an enrichment discussion with Grammy award-winning singer Michelle Williams and “A Night Out” event featuring performances by Clay Cook, a distinguished American songwriter and Zac Brown Band member, and comedian and actress Cocoa Brown.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these remarkable talents to Trilith,” said Rob Parker, president of Trilith. “The presence of luminaries such as Michelle Williams, Clay Cook and Cocoa Brown underscores our community’s growing reputation as a hub for creativity and entertainment. The event promises to be an unforgettable evening where entertainment meets philanthropy in a seamless blend of artistry and community spirit.”

“A Night Out” Featuring Clay Cook and Cocoa Brown

On Friday, August 25 from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m., the Town Stage at Trilith will come alive with the energy of “A Night Out.” The event includes individual performances by Zac Brown band member and solo artist, Clay Cook, and comedian Cocoa Brown. Additionally, those in attendance will enjoy delectable cuisine and the opportunity to participate in an auction.

The event offers various sponsorship tiers, with all proceeds supporting The Forest School, a 21st century micro-school—grades K-12—with learner-driven technology, Socratic discussions, hands-on projects, and real-world apprenticeships.

Trilith Foundation Enrichment Series with Michelle Williams

On Thursday, August 31 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the Trilith Foundation Enrichment Series returns, this time at Town Stage at Trilith. The series, dedicated to providing a platform for communities to convene and explore essential elements that nurture personal growth, will be headlined by former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams, a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actress. With her unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy, Williams will delve into the transformative power of purpose-driven living. She will also share insights from her latest book, “Checking In,” which offers valuable guidance on harmonizing purpose and mental well-being.

The engaging session is open to adults of all ages and is free of charge, emphasizing Trilith Foundation’s commitment to accessible knowledge sharing and community empowerment.

For more information, visit about the “A Night Out” event visit A Night Out Event — The Forest School and to secure a ticket for the Trilith Enrichment Series with Michelle Williams visit Trilith Foundation’s Enrichment Series with Michelle Williams.