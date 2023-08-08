IATSE Allocates Additional $2 Million in Support of Members Affected by Film and TV Work Stoppages

The General Executive Board of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) unanimously approved an additional $2 million to be distributed through industry-recognized charities to support IATSE members in-need during the ongoing Writers and Actors Strikes, the union announced Monday. With the union’s previously earmarked $2 Million, the move brings the total allocation of funds for members affected by the work stoppages to $4 Million.

These funds have been specifically earmarked for the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors’ Fund), and the Actors Fund of Canada (AFC). These funds have reported that requests for emergency financial assistance accelerated significantly following the studios’ failure to reach a fair agreement with SAG-AFTRA and the Actors were forced to strike on July 13.

“The painful effects of these work stoppages on our membership cannot be overstated. As difficult as these times are, we have heard time and again that our members understand that this fight had to happen, and their collective support for the Actors and Writers help ensure they will receive that same support when we return to the bargaining table ourselves,” said IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb.