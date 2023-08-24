WORDS BY CHERYL PANGBORN

The beauty of Coastal Georgia is undeniable. The rivers, marshes and moss draped oaks attract people from near and far hoping to experience the magic of the Lowcountry, including Hollywood!

It’s lights, camera, action in the Peach State and the movie industry is booming, opening up some pretty incredible opportunities for locals to join the casts of productions happening in and around Savannah. Richmond Hill resident, Amanda Alvarez, and her 10-year-old daughter, Ava, have been bitten by the acting bug!

When Amanda heard about a local casting agent looking for talent, she wasted no time signing Ava up! “Ava is really confident and I knew she would have no reservations about being in front of a camera,” says her proud Mama. At the time, Amanda was serving full time in the Air National Guard, but was nearing retirement and thought it would be a fun and unique hobby for them both, so she signed herself up for hire as well.

Not too long after, Amanda saw the casting call for a 7-to-9-year-old for the role of “Hannah” on AMC’s wildly popular zombie drama, Fear The Walking Dead. Ava was required to submit some photos and an audition video. She had to introduce herself and perform a minute-long zombie walk. As luck would have it, the director loved her personality. She was immediately impressed with her going from her “friendly little girl” introduction to her “blank face zombie” persona so seamlessly. She was cast the very next day!

