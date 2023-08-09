Macon Film Festival Announces 2023 Film Selections, Schedule

The 2023 Macon Film Festival has announced its lineup of nearly 100 films, including both traditional and fulldome immersive content. The 18th annual, four-day festival will be held throughout historic downtown Macon August 17-20. Additional special screenings and celebrity appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keeping in line with Macon’s rich musical heritage with legacy acts like the “King of Soul” Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers and Little Richard and modern acts alike, the 2023 film festival’s special screening will include a modern, 50th anniversary fulldome interpretation of Pink Floyd’s iconic album “The Dark Side of the Moon,” a block of independent fulldome shorts in the Art Immersive Showcase, a live VJ experience under the dome and the festival will close with the Indigo Girls music documentary, “It’s Only Life After All.”

“From original immersive content to thought provoking documentaries, inspirational features, and entertaining shorts alongside a strong collection of southern stories combined with films made right here in Georgia, this year’s festival has a little something for everyone,” festival founder and programmer Tabitha Lynne Walker said. “As always, we strive to provide films that make you want to learn and experience more about the filmmakers we have the opportunity to showcase. This year’s collection of films is something really special and we’re excited to be able to share them with our audience in August.”

The 2023 festival includes 96 films from 96 filmmakers, including 34 immersive fulldome films representing 18 countries as well as 64 traditional independent films from the following categories: Music Documentary, Georgia Made, Documentary Feature, Documentary Shorts, LGBTQ Shorts, Local Showcase, Narrative Feature, Narrative Shorts and Student Shorts.

The festival is held in the heart of historic downtown Macon’s arts & culture center at iconic venues such as The Grand Opera House, Douglass Theatre, Theatre Macon, Museum of Arts and Sciences (fulldome venue) and Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.

Please visit maconfilmfest2023.sched.com to view the schedule and tinyurl.com/597k5f2s for tickets.