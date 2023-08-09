Macon Film Festival to Honor Dallas Austin at 2023 Festival, Adds Special Screening of ‘Drumline’

The Macon Film Festival is excited to announce it will honor film and music producer Dallas Austin with the inaugural Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award at the Grand Opera House on Aug. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

In addition to the presentation, the event will be accompanied by a special screening of “Drumline” and a Battle of the Bands event judged by Austin before the presentation featuring Bibb County high schools Central Fine Arts & International Baccalaureate Magnet High School, Howard High School and Westside High School.

“Dallas Austin has been instrumental in the development of the film industry in Georgia,” MFF President Justin Andrews said. “We are honored to present him with this award and excited to see ‘Drumline’ return to the big screen.”

Columbus-native Austin is a Grammy Award-winning producer, 2019 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, film producer and the founder of Rowdy Records. He has produced more than 60 hit singles that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 list with over 20 spending numerous weeks in the Top 10 (most notably Boyz II Men, TLC and Madonna). Austin also produced the films “Drumline” and “ATL,” and helped to pass The Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act that has catapulted Georgia’s film industry to become a global leader with $4.4 billion in direct spending in the state last year alone.

The Macon Film Festival Georgia Film Impact Award will be presented to actors, filmmakers, writers, community leaders and musicians that have directly impacted the Georgia film industry on a large scale and whose work has helped to make Georgia an industry leader in film production.

Please visit maconfilmfestival.com for tickets and more information.