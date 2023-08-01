Moonshine Post ‘Made With Georgia’ Video Magnifies Post-Production Industry Growth

Moonshine Post, a leading post-production house in Georgia, has released a compelling video, entitled “Made WITH Georgia: The Rise of Georgia Post Production,” which magnifies the transformative impact of the Georgia Film Tax Incentive on the state’s post-production industry. The video provides an in-depth look at how the incentive has ignited both opportunity and entrepreneurship, leading to the creation of high-paying jobs and growing businesses.

The success story of Georgia’s Film Tax Incentive transcends production stages. It has been the driving force behind the meteoric rise of the post-production sector, culminating in the creation of high-paying jobs and growing businesses. As Georgia’s film landscape flourishes, the industry continues to attract and nurture exceptional talent, all helping to propel Georgia to the forefront of entertainment industry innovation.

“We decided to release a grassroots video, unveiling the transformative impact the state’s film tax incentive has had on the post-production industry in Georgia,” said Moonshine Post-Production Partner and Post Producer Drew Sawyer. “Beyond its effects on the growing production workforce, the Film Tax Incentive has fostered a vibrant ecosystem of small and medium businesses and support industries, like Post Production, as well as larger businesses seeking a fertile environment for expansion and breaking new ground.”

Sawyer also serves on the Board of the B.I.G. (Based In Georgia) Film and Entertainment Alliance, a group formed in 2014 as the state’s only organization dedicated to representing local investment in Georgia’s creative and entertainment economy. B.I.G. advocates for policies that can help sustain Georgia businesses while supporting educational efforts and workforce development throughout the state.

Benefits of the Tax Incentive for the Local Ecosystem

Creates high-paying jobs and a thriving network of businesses that not only bolster the state’s economy but also acts as a magnetic force.

Lures major productions to extend their stay long after production has wrapped. This leads to a cascade of economic opportunities over extended periods that have led to growth.

The video’s grassroots narrative unfolds a tale of symbiotic growth where Georgia’s post-production professionals discuss working behind the scenes to create the magic seen on screen. The conversations center on the crucial need to understand the “post” phenomenon in order for future prosperity and opportunities in the state. It’s also a celebration of the dedication of legislators and the production infrastructure’s strategic investment, which in turn offers insight into just how far Georgia has come, and how the state can continue to grow.

