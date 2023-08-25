Morning Mix Show in Augusta Provides An Opportunity to Highlight Region’s Creative Economy

I had the opportunity this week to appear on the Morning Mix hosted by Cliff Bennett and Nathalia Jacques of WRDW TV Channel 12 in Augusta. The morning lifestyle show reaches thousands of viewers throughout the CSRA each weekday.

The appearance capped off two days of meetings with local government officials, entertainment professionals and business owners about the impact of film and entertainment on the Augusta region. It was fun sharing about our upcoming event on the 30th and live TV is always interesting when watching later – I certainly would have said a couple things differently 🙂

Topics in the interview included:

‘The Hill’ screening at the Miller Theater

Prospect for film growth in Georgia

Local impact beyond direct spending on film productions

Nurturing and growing music, gaming and film in Georgia

More information about the Georgia Unscripted event on the 30th ( RSVP

A few other images from the visit. Click for larger pics.