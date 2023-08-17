Paramount Decides Against Selling BET Majority Stake

The move to take down the “for sale” sign for the unit follows publicly expressed interest from the likes of Tyler Perry, Byron Allen and others in acquiring the brand.

After at least five months of deliberations, Paramount Global has decided against selling a majority stake in its BET Media Group, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Perry is already in business with Paramount via a multiyear content partnership struck in 2019, while Allen has been aiming to expand his TV station empire that includes The Weather Channel and Combs has a TV presence with his Revolt network.

