PHOTOS: Augusta Crowds Wrap Around the Miller Theatre for the Screening of ‘The Hill’

Georgia Entertainment was out in force at the Augusta screening of ‘The Hill’ starring Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford, Georgia’s Mila Harris along with other local talented actors. The screening was held on Wendesday night at the Miller Theatre with a toned down red carpet reflective of the current strike, but exciting nonetheless.

Over 1100 were seated for the screening with special comments from Augusta’s Mayor Garnett Johnson, Visit Augusta’s CEO Bennish Brown, Director/Producer Jeff Celentano, Producer Warren Ostergard and others. Numerous Georgia businesses that supported the production including hotels, transportation companies, lighting and equipment rental firms gathered to see the fruits of their labor.

Both producers shared with us the impeccable support and service that Film Augusta provides to productions, echoing the local crews capabilities and professionalism. “We can make Augusta look like most any backdrop needed for our projects. In fact – our next production will be right back here in Augusta,” said Celentano.

Warren Ostergard (The Bag Man, High Expectations, Find Your Groove and many more), loves Augusta and the regional hospitality. “There is so much new opportunity here and we are so appreciative of the crowd that came out tonight to support this film.” Ostergard will be one of the featured speakers at next week’s Georgia Entertainment 100 / Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event in Augusta. (RSVP today.)

Mayor Garnett Johnson talked about the growth of film and entertainment in Augusta. “This is a positive experience for Augustans to see and rally around such a great storyline. This is not just happening in Atlanta – Augusta is thriving and will continue to grow in film.”

Based on a true story, young Texan Rickey Hill shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite having leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. The movie tells the inspirational story of his fight and dream to play professional baseball. (Trailer here)

Click on the pictures to see the larger renditions.