Potential Positive Movement in the Writers Strike, Proposal being considered

In what would be a sign of progress in a months-long labor dispute, striking Hollywood writers were expected to respond this week to the latest contract proposal from the major studios, according to two sources with knowledge of the talks.

One of the sources said the negotiating team for the Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) spent the weekend reviewing the proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group representing Walt Disney (DIS.N), Netflix (NFLX.O), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) and the other major studios and streaming services. See more.