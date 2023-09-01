Savannah in Venice: ‘Origin’ shot across Savannah region, to premier at Venice Film Festival

Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Origin shot across the varied landscapes of the Savannah region, and is set to make its much-anticipated premiere at the esteemed 2023 Venice Film Festival on Sept 6th! According to Deadline.com, “DuVernay’s Origin will mark a significant landmark for Venice as the first film by an African American woman to play in Competition.” Origin is based on Isabel Wilkerson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning nonfiction book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents and stars Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Niecy Nash-Betts, Audra McDonald, Nick Offerman, and Connie Nielsen. (Courtesy Savannah Regional Film Commission)
Savannah in Venice: ‘Origin’ shot across Savannah region, to premier at Venice Film Festival0
Share.