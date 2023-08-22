Senators Albers and Payne Announce Joint Senate Committee Meeting to Discuss Artificial Intelligence

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Senator John Albers (R – Roswell), and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, Senator Chuck Payne (R – Dalton), announced plans to host a joint committee meeting concerning the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI). This meeting will take place on November 1, 2023 and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.in room 450 of the State Capitol.

“I want to commend Chairman Albers and Payne for their proactive work on this important issue,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “Artificial Intelligence is evolving rapidly and it is important for us to analyze current and future AI practices. We must look at the pros, cons and potential unintended consequences of AI and I look forward to the work of this Senate joint committee.”

“AI may be one of the greatest disruptors in history providing significant advancements and monumental risk,” said Sen. Albers. “We must address this head on to protect our citizens, businesses, and state.”

“As Chairman of the Senate Science and Technology Committee, I look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with Chairman Albers and the Public Safety Committee, as to best address real concerns related to advances in artificial intelligence and to mitigate any risks facing the citizens of our state,” said Sen. Payne.

This joint committee will bring industry experts to the table with the goal of analyzing current and projected future artificial intelligence practices. The committee aims to pave a path forward as the sector continues to grow throughout a multitude of platforms both in Georgia and across the nation.

More information and an agenda for this meeting will be sent at a later date.