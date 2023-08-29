Ambient + Studio Hosts Aids Healthcare Foundation’s 10th Anniversary for the Atlanta Chapter

Ambient + Studio, Atlanta’s largest daylight event space, is hosting the 10th anniversary of the Aids Healthcare Foundation’s Atlanta Chapter (AHF) on September 3rd, between 9:00 pm – 1:30 am. Since 1987, the Aids Healthcare Foundation has cared for millions of people living with HIV and AIDS worldwide, and the Atlanta chapter is the 4th chapter to open from this organization. Now AHF has a total of 26 chapters worldwide.

Impulse Group Atlanta is organizing the free event on the Sunday of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend (September 3rd). Please RSVP to claim your ticket (one ticket per person).

Ambient + Studio supports many local nonprofits, including the performing arts, education (schools, fundraisers, etc.), and women’s health and well-being. Ambient turned a 113-year-old cotton mill built in 1910 into a versatile venue perfect for film, video, photography, weddings, community, and corporate events.

“We are thrilled that the Atlanta Chapter of the Aids Healthcare Foundation decided to return to Ambient + Studio for their 10th Anniversary since we hosted their launch party ten years ago,” says Ambient + Studio’s owner and founder, Jason Ivany. “We value community outreach, and we want to continue cultivating those relationships and welcome back organizations making a difference.”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Information

The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation is a global nonprofit organization providing cutting-edge medicine and advocacy to over 1,800,000 people in 45 countries. They are currently the largest provider of HIV/AIDS medical care in the world.

1,815,814 patients in care

218 emergency grants provided to communities

Grants equalling 4.7 million dollars last year

23 million dollars invested in partner organizations to date

