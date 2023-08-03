South Georgia’s Philanthro Films hosts non-profit camp preparing students to work in film industry

A South Georgia non-profit is preparing students for work in the film industry this summer.

PhilanthroFilm is an organization in South Georgia that is raising up the next generation of film and production stars. They provide hands-on education and training in the film industry.

“We’re focusing more on how film impacts our communities,” Founder of PhilanthroFilm Cathy Parker said. “We wanted this to be a great experience for them. For them to be able to learn a lot of jobs that come with filmmaking, and they’ve been able to do that.”

