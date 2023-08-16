Speaker Submission Form for SIEGE 2023 at DreamHack Atlanta

Welcome to the SIEGE 2023 speaker and panel submission process! We are combining forces with DreamHack Atlanta for an event that will be truly memorable. We are looking for sessions that appeal both to game developers and gamers alike. They will run from noon Dec. 15 – 4 pm Dec. 17. They will be live and recorded, with rebroadcast happening in early 2024.

When: Dec. 15-17, 2023

Where: DreamHack Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center

Important information to keep in mind about session submissions:

* We are mainly looking for 45-minute panels and workshops, though we are open to any other session format. When you fill out the form below, please make it as complete as possible, including the list of panelists you have invited to join you. We make our choices based on the information you give us here, so the more information you can share, the better.

