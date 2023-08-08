Strike Impact: Cities and states are counting billions in losses to their local economies

Ninety-four days and counting—that’s how long the Hollywood writers’ strike has been going on.

In that time, Warner Bros. Discovery has saved around $100 million, it said while sharing its second-quarter earnings on Thursday. But while the entertainment giant is waiting idle, city and state economies that benefit from the film and television industry are feeling the brunt of the strike.

Film and television production hubs like New York, California, and Georgia are counting billions of dollars in losses. Local economies can rake in as much as $250,000 per day when a film shoots on location, and they get the added boost of tourism that popular titles can bring, according to the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

In Georgia, film and TV productions generated $4.4 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, according to a press release. The state hosted 412 productions, including 32 feature films and 260 television and episodic productions. Earlier, Marvel’s Black Panther employed more than 3,100 local Georgia workers who earned over $26.5 million in wages, according to the MPA. See more here.