Texas Film, Video Game Industries in the Spotlight

Creative professionals making feature films and video games in Texas aren’t just competing with projects in the media meccas of Los Angeles and New York City. They’re vying with productions made in states with generous incentives and tax credits for film and games. Georgia has dominated in incentivizing film production; New Mexico offers sizeable tax credits; and Oklahoma’s cash rebates make it a serious contender.

Even states that offer generous subsidies have seen productions jump to another state for a more lucrative deal. Also, state film incentives have drawn criticism with some questioning if the money could be better allotted to education, health care, infrastructure or taxpayer relief. In the face of competing priorities for state funds, many of which also offer a return on investment, Texas industry members welcomed the 88th Legislature’s decision to increase state incentives for film and video game developers, making it easier for local areas to grant tax exemptions for their projects.

Industry members are still pushing for a sustainable means of Texas investment in the years ahead, and some point out changes are necessary to put video games on an equal footing with films in qualifying for incentives.

Still, leading voices like Nixon Guerrero, general manager of Troublemaker Studios in Austin, say this year’s support from Texas lawmakers is significant. “With this funding increase, I am beyond hopeful,” says Guerrero. “I think there is a real shot for longevity and for bigger and better spaces around the state. It’s that super-fuel for the engine of our business.” See the rest here.