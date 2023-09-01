The film industry brings in millions to Macon but the writer’s strike is having an impact

“Watchmen,” “42,” and even a more recent production filmed in Macon, “The Color Purple” film musical, each spent several days transforming downtown Macon for filming. Aaron Buzza, COO at “Visit Macon,” says lately, it’s been all quiet regarding any sets in downtown Macon.

“It was well in advance of the strike starting that we first started to see a slowdown. People really anticipated this was going to happen,” says Buzza.

While projects are on hold, so is the spending that comes with crews staying in hotels, buying food, and paying shooting fees to restaurants and other businesses.